Brexit: Farage Warns Boris Will Cave, as EU Won’t Give the UK ‘Anything’

The European Union won’t offer the UK “anything”, warns Brexit leader Nigel Farage, who predicted on Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ultimately cave to EU demands in favour of securing a trade deal.

As the end of the Brexit transition period quickly approaches, Nigel Farage said that French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will offer “nothing” but forecast that Mr Johnson will ultimately sign a deal with the bloc regardless.

Speaking on talkRadio, Mr Farage said that “the signs are not good” for securing a propper Brexit, claiming that the UK has already agreed to remain bound by the European Rights regime, including the European Convention on Human Rights which would be able to overrule UK courts.

“But perhaps even more significantly, the Government has agreed that we’ll stay part of the European arrest warrant,” Mr Farage said.

“I hope I’m wrong. I hope Boris Johnson realises that if he caves to their demands, not only will he face a rebellion within the Conservative Party but he will face a major electoral challenge from outside the Tory Party,” he warned.

On the issue of the so-called “level playing field” on issues such as state aid for businesses, the veteran Brexit campaigner said that British negotiators “shouldn’t even be discussing” the matter.

He argued that “it shouldn’t even be a consideration” because if the UK finds itself aligned to EU rules in any way, then it “is not Brexit”.

“I’m afraid after four and a half years — that’s how long now Conservative prime ministers have had to sort this out — four and a half years and it is wholly unsatisfactory,” he said.

The arch-Brexiteer opined that the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency will result in Boris Johnson caving to EU demands, so as to not anger the anti-UK globalist former vice president.

While maintaining his belief that Mr Johnson will “sell out” the UK, Mr Farage warned that “if there is just even the faintest feeling that Boris has broken his promises we will be into very different politics in this country in a few weeks.”

‘No Deal Is Better Than a Bad Deal’: Farage Predicts Boris Will ‘Sell Out’ Brexit, as Crunch Talks Are ‘Paused’ https://t.co/0jKc1T8gzd — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 5, 2020

On Monday, The Times reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on a final offer to the UK, with the two leaders reportedly taking a more “conciliatory” approach to level playing field requirements.

However, President Macron, who faces re-election in 2022, is said to be preparing to walk away from the talks in favour of a no-deal, apparently fearful that any concessions on his part on issues such as fishing rights may endanger his presidential run.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly said that the UK will not “rollover” for the sake of a deal, saying that it “may well be that we don’t get the deal” but added that he believes it is still possible.

Cleverly said that the EU must make some “small but significant concessions” before any deal is struck.

“Outside the EU we can actually sign trade agreements more quickly with more countries than previously, so we do indeed hold all the cards,” he claimed.

“I think if the EU recognise this they will see that actually making a few small but significant concessions can get this deal done and that will be in their interest and in our interest,” Cleverly said.

Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Backs a No-Deal Brexit if EU Trade Talks Collapse: Report https://t.co/bODU1AhUTm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 6, 2020

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here: @KurtZindulka