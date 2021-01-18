WATCH: Dog Imitates Owner’s Injured Limp Out of Sympathy

An injured man believed to be a London resident recently spent a lot of money on vet bills for his dog, only to find out the canine was imitating him out of sympathy.

When Russell Jones, whose leg is in a plaster cast, noticed his Lurcher dog lifting his paw when he walked, he was understandably concerned.

The dog owner later explained that he paid a large sum of money to take his pet to the vet only to learn there was nothing wrong with him and he was just replicating his master’s behavior.

“Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong just sympathy. Love him,” Jones reportedly wrote on social media.

In a video clip of the two, the dog is seen lifting his front left leg and hopping alongside Jones as they make their way down a sidewalk and through a gate.

