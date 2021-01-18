WATCH: Dog Imitates Owner’s Injured Limp Out of Sympathy

An injured man believed to be a London resident recently spent a lot of money on vet bills for his dog, only to find out the canine was imitating him out of sympathy.
When Russell Jones, whose leg is in a plaster cast, noticed his Lurcher dog lifting his paw when he walked, he was understandably concerned.
Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong just sympathy. Love him ❤️
The dog owner later explained that he paid a large sum of money to take his pet to the vet only to learn there was nothing wrong with him and he was just replicating his master’s behavior.
“Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong just sympathy. Love him,” Jones reportedly wrote on social media.
In a video clip of the two, the dog is seen lifting his front left leg and hopping alongside Jones as they make their way down a sidewalk and through a gate.
According to vetstreet.com, the Lurcher breed is a “sighthound such as a Greyhound crossed with a terrier, herding breed, or large scenthound with the idea of bringing in greater tenacity, intelligence, or scenting ability.”
“They are calm, affectionate (except around cats or other furry critters), active, and intelligent,” the site read.
Dogs are smart creatures that often bond with humans and over time learn a person’s behavior and personality.
“Since your dog has the ability to learn these behaviors, it certainly means they can learn how to fake pain and fake an injury to either get attention or to get what they want,” according to wagwalking.com.
“If your dog does appear to have an injury, whether you think they are faking it or not, it is always a good idea to take them to the vet for a checkup just to make sure there is no other underlying medical issue for their behavior,” the site concluded.
