The BBC has apologised for calling the convicted murderer Phil Spector a “talented but flawed” music producer when reporting on his death in prison.

The British Broadcasting Corporation, which is funded by the public through a mandatory TV tax, caused uproar over the weekend when in reporting on Spector’s death, headed the article: “Talented But Flawed Producer Phil Spector Dies Aged 81.”

The music producer, known for his “wall of sound” recording methods in the 1960s, had been jailed in 2009 after being convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in 2003.

A statement released by the BBC on Monday said that the headline “did not meet our editorial standards”, adding: “We apologise for this error.”

The headline was changed, within “minutes”, the broadcaster said, to “Pop producer jailed for murder dies at 81”, and any tweets sent with the original headline were also deleted.

