Over 70 Revellers Face Covid Fines After London Boat Party

Over 70 people are facing coronavirus fines after police busted a boat party in Ealing, London, being held in defiance of the stringent anti-coronavirus lockdown.

The Metropolitan Police were “called to Volt Avenue, North Acton shortly after 23.00hrs on Saturday, 30 January to reports of a large gathering on a moored boat”, according to a police news bulletin, discovering a party which was being attended by over 70 people.

“The group was dispersed and a total of 72 people were reported for the consideration of fixed penalty notices of £800 for attending an indoor gathering of more than 15 people in breach of the Coronavirus regulations,” the force reported, adding that the party’s alleged organiser has been identified and reported for a fixed penalty notice of up to £10,000.

“This was a blatant breach of the coronavirus rules that are in place to save lives and protect the huge pressure on the NHS,” complained Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Bowen for the West Area team of the Metropolitan Police.

“All the people who attended this event, which appears to have been organised on social media, have quite rightly been reported for the consideration of fines,” DCI Bowen added.

“The Met will continue to shut down and disperse events such as this, which risk spreading a virus that has already claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people in this country.”

