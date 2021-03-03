A group of an estimated 100 far-left anarchist extremists formed a checkpoint on the streets of an Athens suburb this week, allegedly checking cars to see if police officers were inside.

The anarchists stopped cars in the Athens suburb of Zografou and demanded to see the identification documents of drivers and passengers.

According to a report from the newspaper Proto Thema, the far-leftists were from a nearby student dormitory located on Olof Palme street, named after the murdered former prime minister of Sweden.

Theodoros Chronopoulos, a spokesman for the Greek police, confirmed the incident, saying that members of the public had complained about being stopped and checked.

The checkpoint comes after anarchist extremists clashed with police during a demonstration in Athens to support convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who is currently on hunger strike. The far-leftist, who served as the top hitman for the notorious Revolutionary Organization 17 November, is serving 11 life sentences for murders from 1975 to 2000.

Since Koufodinas began his hunger strike in January, demanding to be transferred out of a maximum-security prison, there have been several violent incidents supporting the convicted terrorist, including the firebombing of an office of the ruling New Democracy party in an Athens suburb.

Last week, dozens of Koufodinas’s supporters were arrested after attempting to occupy the offices of the Greek culture ministry in Athens, with protesters also being subject to 300 euro fines for breaking the country’s Wuhan coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 42 far-left militants were arrested after storming the Greek cultural ministry in support of far-left convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas in the latest acts against Greek officials. https://t.co/xvZ869Y7gu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 1, 2021

In February, around 5,000 students in Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki gathered outside the city courthouse to protest a new law that would allow police to patrol university grounds and make arrests.

While police access to campuses has been restricted for decades, the Greek conservative government argued that the lack of police presence had allowed for violent protests and other criminal behaviour to take place on university grounds.