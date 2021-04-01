Britain is a nation of cowed, compliant, gullible, vaccine passport bootlickers, if you believe the latest scary survey from Ipsos MORI:

As well as 58% of Brits supporting the introduction of vaccine passports to get on the bus or train, Brits also back vaccine passports for a whole range of social scenarios too, from going to the barbers, going to the theatre and travelling abroad pic.twitter.com/VVwYzTr31w — Kelly Beaver (@KellyIpsosMORI) March 31, 2021

Apparently, eight out of 10 Britons think there should be “vaccine passports” for people who want to work as “a frontline worker or in the NHS or care sector”.

A majority (58 per cent) actually believe you ought to take the jab merely to be allowed to travel on public transport.

Have the liberty-loving British really turned so quickly into a nation of joyless, vaccine-compliant, Big-Government-worshipping bootlickers? I have my doubts.

As exhibit A, I present footage of lots people enjoying themselves in the sun at Nottingham Park (mainstream media lockdown addicts tried to reframe this as a ‘Covidiots go mad outdoors’ disaster story. But what I see is people behaving naturally — and not buying into the government narrative that coronavirus is just waiting to kill them as soon as they open their mouths):

Many young people gathered last evening at #Nottingham Park. Similar scenes all over the UK with the arrival of good weather. pic.twitter.com/kzzw8vWt9v — The Brexit Daily (@TheBrexit_Daily) March 31, 2021

As exhibit B I note this wise observation from former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney.

Ipsos Mori claim 62% of Brits support COVID passports to get into a pub But look at how they frame the question: they say lockdown will end sooner with them & you won't be able to enjoy freedoms without one It's a totally leading question & why I don't believe these polls pic.twitter.com/GiF0lT1PWK — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) March 31, 2021

Daubney makes a good point. Ipsos MORI appears to have described “vaccine passports” in a way likely to elicit a particular response. It suggests to respondents that if “vaccine passports” are adopted, it “could lead to coronavirus restrictions being lifted more quickly.”

Ipsos MORI must know — because everyone is feeling it — that people are now so desperate for “coronavirus restrictions” to be “lifted more quickly” that they’d happily sell their grandmothers into slavery and their children to Satan. So that clause is hardly likely to elicit a balanced, thoughtful response, is it?

Ditto that care worker question. If it had asked “Should healthy care workers be forced to take brand new jabs in order to keep their jobs?” or even “Should care workers be forced to take the vaccine?” the question would have elicited a very different response.

Daubney has now released a poll of his own:

POLL: Do you believe the results of COVID polls from the big polling companies? — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) March 31, 2021

At the time of writing, 90 per cent of respondents have answered that they think the results of COVID polls from the big polling companies are “poll-ox”. For once, this is an unscientific opinion poll with credibility.