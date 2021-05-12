Slovakia to Keep Using AstraZeneca Despite Suspension Following Death

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) – Slovakia’s health minister says he plans to keep AstraZeneca in the country’s vaccine arsenal, speaking a day after the country suspended use of the shots after a recipient died.

Slovakia on Tuesday halted use of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine after its State Institute for Drug Control concluded last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca was “likely” linked to the vaccine.

AstraZeneca is still being administered, however, to those who have already gotten the first dose and are awaiting a second shot. It’s currently being given to people between the ages of 18 and 44.

Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said the cause of woman’s death was still under investigation. He said another, and the main reason, for the suspension was that Slovakia does not have enough AstraZeneca shots to continue their administration.

Slovakia, like other members of the European Union, have seen a drop in deliveries from the company.

“We still count on AstraZeneca in our vaccination plan,” Lengvarsky said.

