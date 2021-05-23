A French police officer, who was brutally beaten by youths after they refused to leave an area because it was the Islamic holiday of Eid, has awoken from a coma and called on politicians to do more to stop the ongoing violence against police.

The 51-year-old Jean-Paul, whose identity was confirmed by the Loire Department of Public Security (DDSP), released a video from his hospital bed this week on social media in which he thanked the medical staff who have treated him.

Jean-Paul said, according to Francebleu: “I’m making this video because we’re fed up. Fear has to change sides. If nothing is done, tomorrow there will be another police officer or another citizen in my place. It’s never going to stop.”

Jean-Paul est le policier qui a été grièvement blessé la semaine dernière dans la Loire. Il a décidé de témoigner sur son lit d’hôpital et remercier les policiers et citoyens présents lors de la manif à Paris ce mercredi. Énorme soutien et respect à lui. #JaimeMaPolice pic.twitter.com/608CxHqtvV — Soutien Aux Forces de l’Ordre (@Forcesdelordre) May 19, 2021

The attack on the officer took place on the evening of May 14th in the commune of Rive-de-Gier during a routine intervention and saw the officer beaten and a glass bottle smashed across his face, causing life-threatening injuries.

According to the deputy prosecutor of the Republic of Saint-Etienne, André Merle, the youths who attacked the officer refused to leave the area, invoking the Islamic Eid holiday before they attacked officers with projectiles. So far, no suspects have been arrested.

“The individuals initially refused to leave, invoking Eid, then launched projectiles in the direction of the police,” Mr Merle said.

The officer also made reference to the mass protest earlier this week in Paris that saw an estimated 35,000 police officers and civilians demonstrate in front of the French lower house of parliament in Paris against anti-police violence.

“I thank you, police officers and citizens, for participating in this rally, I hope that by your action things will eventually change in the right direction,” he said.

Attacks on police and urban violence have become major issues in France and have resulted in two letters signed by former and alleged active military personnel calling on the government to do more to restore order across the country, warning of possible civil war if the problem is not tackled.

A poll taken shortly after the publication of the first letter revealed that nearly half of the French public would support the military intervening to restore and guarantee order even if the government had not commanded them to.

