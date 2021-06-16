The meeting of the G7 nations proved that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is closer to a Green Party politician than an actual Conservative, said Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

At the G7 meeting in Cornwall, Mr Johnson declared that the UK will look to be “building back better together, and building back greener, and building back fairer, and building back more equal, and… in a more gender-neutral, and perhaps a more feminine way”.

Responding to the comments, Brexit’s Nigel Farage told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade that Johnson’s tone reflected the beliefs of the “metropolitan liberal elite” rather than the working class, remarking that Johnson has virtually transformed the Conservative Party into “the Green Party”.

“Whether this is his new wife who was an eco-warrior that’s had this influence, I don’t know. What I do know is this is not what conservative voters gave him a big majority for,” Farage said.

The Brexiteer said that to him, Mr Johnson appears to be “easily influenced” by those around him, adding: “That little speech was astonishing and told us that Boris is not really a conservative.”

“I know that many Americans saw him, perhaps, as being a mini Trump; G7 has confirmed he is not,” he said.

Contrary to the conflation of the two leaders, Mr Johnson has often been critical of former President Trump, pronouncing that he was “unfit to hold the office of President of the United States” after then-candidate Trump called for a temporary ban on Muslim immigration in the wake of Islamic terror attacks in Europe and the U.S. in 2015.

More recently, Boris has said that dealing with President Joe Biden has been a “breath of fresh air“. Indeed, Johnson’s policies are, in fact, far more aligned with Biden than Trump on issues such as mass migration, climate change, to the introduction of draconian lockdown measures.

The two leaders have also shared the same World Economic Forum-endorsed Great Reset slogan “Build Back Better” in promising radical “green” reforms to the economy in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Mr Farage went on to accuse Johnson of using issues like Brexit and China to further his own political goals without actually believing in them.

“Boris joined the Brexit campaign at five minutes to midnight. It was people like me that put the hard work in over many many years.

“Brexit is done, and that’s good. But when you hear Boris on China, in particular — and he’s saying tonight very clearly he does not want a new Cold War with China, he wants us to go soft on China — you realise that for Boris, Brexit was [about] political expediency, not something he really believed.”

“So I’m afraid that Boris is quite a big disappointment for many people,” Farage concluded.

