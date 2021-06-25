Meet Sir David King, climate jackal. He and his fellow scavengers (the collective noun for jackals, appropriately enough, is a ‘skulk’) are moving in to feed on the denuded carcass of what used to be your freedoms.

Remember those heady pre-2020 years when you could travel where you wished, fly without having to take expensive, punishing, invasive tests, and return home without having to spend days in quarantine or worse in a scummy ‘hotel’ being treated like a prisoner? Well, climate jackal King is going to make damn sure you never see a return to that happy era. That’s why he and his fellow jackals have formed something called the Climate Crisis Advisory Group.

Here‘s how the Guardian (or rather its similarly noisome Sunday sister the Observer) sees it:

The new body has been inspired by Independent Sage – the cluster of British scientists who have held UK ministers and civil servants to account for their lack of transparency and mishandling of the Covid pandemic. The Climate Crisis Advisory Group, comprising 14 experts from 10 nations and every continent, aims to have more of an international reach and provide the global public with regular analysis about efforts to tackle the global heating and biodiversity crises. Headed by the former UK chief scientific adviser Sir David King, the new group will issue monthly updates about the state of the global environment at meetings that will be open to the media and the public. These online gatherings will be chaired by the BBC presenter Ade Adepitan. “We are hoping that by putting expertise directly into the public domain we are reaching into policymakers’ decision processes, and into the financial sector and how they invest in our future,” King told the Observer. “We are not just going to say ‘this is the state of the global climate’, but also what should the global response be from governments and companies … What we do in the next five years will determine the future of humanity for the next millennium.”

Now it goes without saying that the Climate Crisis Advisory Group will be an abomination. It will be like a rancid, cancerous, pustulous, excrescence on Satan’s arse cheeks, only more noxious and more immediately damaging to yours and my wellbeing. Nothing this mendacious bunch of half-wits and bloviating shills for the New World Order say or do will contribute one jot to the health of the planet nor to the happiness of anyone living on it.

But still, unfortunately, it is important that we pay attention to this organisation because, like Black Lives Matter, like Antifa, like critical race theory, like vaccines for 12-year-olds, like digital health passports and so on it is emblematic of the scary new world into which we are fast heading…

Some things you need to know:

First, these are left-wing/globalist activists. The fact that it’s an offshoot of Independent Sage is a big clue. A bit like SAGE, only more irrelevant, it’s just a pressure group for Marxists, eco-fascists and suchlike to browbeat anyone in government and the media who cares to listen into enforcing yet more authoritarianism in the name of public health or climate change or whatever the latest fashionable excuse happens to be.

Second, Sir David King’s very name at the head of the organisation is like a hallmark of guaranteed, 24-carat crap. King is a prat. He always was a prat. And a dangerous one at that. To those of us who have been following the climate change saga from the early days, his name is excruciatingly familiar. He’s one of those ‘experts’ whose predictions are invariably proved hopelessly wrong but yet has held enormous sway over government policy.

King was the pillock, for example, steered the Blair/Brown governments to push for more diesel vehicles, supposedly because it would be more carbon-friendly. Thousands of deaths and a policy u-turn later, King was forced to admit: ‘It turns out we were wrong.’

Before that, in cahoots with the similarly wrong-headed Neil Ferguson, he presided over the 2001 Foot and Mouth debacle in which millions of healthy animals were needlessly slaughtered.

Somewhere in between were the reams of rubbish King talked about global warming and climate change, matters about which clearly he knew little. But ignorance never stopped him putting on his Chief Science Adviser’s hat to preach what the government should do in order to avert this apparent problem about which he knew less than bugger all.

Here Paul Homewood recalls some of his choice idiocies:

He was also , of course, the clown who led us to believe that we would all have to live in Antarctica by the end of the century because of global warming. At the same Environmental Select Committee in 2004, he also made some other equally ridiculous claims: Ice at the South Pole is now 40% as thick as it used to be.

The Gulf Stream could turn off, leading Europe into a mini ice age

Hydrogen powered cars would see massive penetration in the market within 10 and 15 years And in front of another Select Committee in 2014, he made the incredible claim that Hurricane Sandy was the first hurricane to hit so far north in America, a schoolboy error which a 2-minute google would have told him was absurd. And it was King, you may recall, who advised Tony Blair to promote diesel cars. Christopher Booker revealed in his book. “The Real Global Warming Disaster”, how King attended a 2004 climate seminar in Moscow, and promptly attempted to get half of the speakers banned as they did not share his alarmist stance. When that failed, he tried to disrupt their speeches. Finally when challenged by one scientist, the malaria expert Paul Reiter, on one particular topic, King , seemingly unable to answer, simply left the room with his delegation.

Third, since when were matters as important as the freedom of the human race and the health of the global economy safely to be entrusted to a self-appointed lobby group of lefty activists and failed prognosticators? If, say, King was wrong on diesel, wrong on foot and mouth, wrong on hydrogen cars, wrong on Antarctic ice, why on earth would anyone trust his Climate Crisis Advisory Group to be right on anything in the future?

Here’s the main point: the kind of ‘experts’ who have been ruining your life for the last 18 months are exactly the same kind of authoritarian killjoys who were pushing the climate change scare narrative in the decades prior to 2020. These people haven’t gone away. Rather, they see Covid 19 as a beneficial crisis which they can exploit by trying to engineer it so that global Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions segue neatly into global ‘climate change’ lockdowns and travel restrictions. These people are all on the same team and they are all part of the same problem.

We cannot allow their drivel to be taken seriously. They deserve nothing but our loathing and contempt.