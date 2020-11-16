Nolte: Softening Us Up for ‘Great Reset’ Climate Lockdowns

Democrats are eager to lock us down again — you know, because the previous lockdowns worked out so well.

Two more weeks, y’all…

Welcome to month eight of two more weeks.

Can you imagine the corporate media if, back in April, I had told you Democrats would use the coronavirus to cancel Thanksgiving? I would have been called a conspiracy theorist, ridiculed, and fact-checked to within an inch of my life. Without evidence, Breitbart News claims Democrats want to cancel Thanksgiving.

But here we sit, eight months into two more weeks, and these assholes are looking to cancel Thanksgiving.

And yet they are canceling Thanksgiving while they are, at the same time, behaving as though they themselves believe the coronavirus is a big hoax, isn’t really all that serious, doesn’t really require any sort of lockdown.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) wants to cancel Thanksgiving while he’s out proving he doesn’t believe the coronavirus is a serious threat by attending a big party.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants to cancel Thanksgiving while she’s out proving she doesn’t believe the coronavirus is a serious threat by running around maskless, getting her hair done, and planning big parties of her own (until she’s caught).

The corporate media want to cancel Thanksgiving while they are out proving they don’t believe the coronavirus is a serious threat by championing left-wing riots, left-wing protests, and celebrations for Joe Biden.

It’s like Global Warming… Look at all the people who claim the planet is warming, who tell us we are going to have to give up our freedom, but who do not themselves behave as if they believe the planet is warming — who do things like move to the very same coasts they tell us will soon flood if you and I don’t give up meat and air conditioning.

Why would anyone who believes Global Warming is real move to the coast?

I wonder, though, if these schemes are somehow connected….

We’ve never before locked down the healthy, quarantined the healthy, shoved the healthy in masks… We’ve never seen that before. Lockdowns make sense in a Democrat-run city like New York, which did such a terrible job of managing the China virus their healthcare system was in danger of being overrun. That I get. If the system could collapse, I get that…

But here we are, eight months later, and we’re back to the lockdown talk, back to the two more weeks talk…

Could it be we are being softened up for climate lockdowns… That we are being conditioned for what is now being called the Great Reset?

Have you heard of the Great Reset?

The world must stop building new coal power plants and instead embrace green alternatives in a post-coronavirus reset world, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. https://t.co/kpaXCBthFx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 16, 2020

Scary stuff. James Bond-villain type stuff…

First reared its fascist head in June…

At a virtual meeting earlier in June hosted by the World Economic Forum, some of the planet’s most powerful business leaders, government officials and activists announced a proposal to “reset” the global economy. Instead of traditional capitalism, the high-profile group said the world should adopt more socialistic policies, such as wealth taxes, additional regulations and massive Green New Deal-like government programs. “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” wrote Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, in an article published on WEF’s website. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.” Schwab also said that “all aspects of our societies and economies” must be “revamped,” “from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

All that’s missing in the video below is the petting of a white cat…

By the way, this video is all premised on the coronavirus. When these fascists use phrases like “now is the time” and “window of opportunity,” they are talking about the pandemic:

Check out the World Economic Forum’s eight predictions for 2030, including, “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”

That was all from six months ago. With the threat of a Biden presidency, though, the Great Reset is making a comeback.

And so, what better way to save Mother Earth than to lock us down.

And what better way to soften us up for climate lockdowns than to lock us down during a pandemic (for the first time in history) while Gavin goes to parties and Nancy gets her hair done and the corporate media champion left-wing protests, and Barry and CNNLOL and Billy all move to the coast?

P.S. Climate Change/Global Warming is a hoax. Here’s proof.

