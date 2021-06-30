Record numbers of antisemitic incidents have been recorded in the UK since last month’s rocket attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists, figures released by the Community Security Trust (CST) reveal.
From 8 May to 7 June, 460 incidents were reported to the Jewish charity – the highest monthly total since records began in 1984 – with 316 happening offline and 144 online.
The previous record was 317 in July 2014 – coinciding with the last major eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians as part of a decades-long conflict.
In the month before 8 May, 119 antisemitic incidents were reported to the CST.
The CST said the rise was fuelled by antisemitic reactions to the Gaza conflict and called it “utterly predictable and completely disgraceful”.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism cited physical beatings and vandalism, chants and placards at rallies, social media abuse and threats to Jewish children at schools and universities as examples of the hostility faced by the community.
“None of these should be features of life in Britain in 2021, but they are for Jewish people,” a spokesperson told the Evening Standard.
“It is vital that the police investigate incidents as they arise and bring offenders to justice.
“In a year defined by solidarity against racism worldwide, it is extraordinary how little support there is out there for Britain’s Jews. Racism against Jews just doesn’t seem to count.”
Last month, Greater Manchester Police’s Det Ch Insp Paul Coburn said “following recent tensions in the Middle East”, officers had seen a “rise in hate crime directed towards members of specific communities.”
He told the BBC anti-Jewish attacks have since “stabilised” since the force launched a dedicated response, Operation Wildflower.
