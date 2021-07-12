A politician from the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) has been reported to the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland for telling the Leader of the House of Commons he will “undoubtedly rot in hell”.

James Dornan, a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) who represents Glasgow Cathcart in that devolved legislature — roughly equivalent to a state legislature in the United States — made the remark on social media, in response to a tweet by Tory politician Jacob Rees-Mogg, who had himself shared a message about tackling people-smugglers.

“The bands of blighters bringing illegal entrants to Blighty will be broken up by this brilliant borders bill,” Mr Rees-Mogg had said on Twitter, in reference to the Tories’ latest legislative effort to be seen to be doing something about the ever-worsening illegal boat migrant crisis in the English Channel.

“Hope you remember this the next time you go to confession,” Dornan jeered in response to the Tory politician, who is a practising Roman Catholic.

“You and your cronies are already responsible for the deaths of thousands and you’re now happy to see the most desperate people in the world suffer and drown,” he alleged.

“If your god exists you will undoubtedly rot in hell.”

“These comments from James Dornan were poisonous and beyond the pale,” responded Stephen Kerr MSP, the chief whip for the Scottish wing of the Conservative Party, in comments quoted be the BBC.

“He is well known for his outbursts on Twitter but this vitriol simply has no place in respectful political debate,” he continued, accusing the “gaffe-prone MSP” of having “once again shown his nasty side and shamefully brought religion into his anger at a fellow elected representative.”

Kerr said that it was “clear that [Dornan] wasn’t interested in adhering to the MSPs’ Code of Conduct when posting this reply, which is why this post has now been reported to the Standards Commissioner.”

The SNP, for their part, appeared to stick by their man, saying that the “Scottish Tories’ desperation to pass judgment on a tweet while utterly failing to condemn the immigration regime of their bosses in the Westminster government speaks volumes”, as if the Boris Johnson administration has actually been enforcing draconian border policies, despite rising non-EU immigration and illegal immigration and falls in deportations.

“While some people appear determined to be offended regardless of what SNP politicians say, there are fewer things more offensive than a policy which threatens to jail desperate refugees for the crime of trying to save their own lives — and the lives of their infant children,” the SNP statement added, as if illegal boat migrants seeking entry to Britain face deadly danger in Emmanuel Macron’s France.

Despite being a nominally nationalist party, the SNP holds a strictly globalist stance on issues such as EU membership and mass immigration, with the party’s then-Westminster leader going so far as to argue that Scots “need more migration to our country, not less” to make up for the fact that “Scotland’s native population is declining” in 2019.

