Spanish populist Vox leader Santiago Abascal has called for Afghan refugees to be “welcomed in Muslim countries” while demanding the Spanish government evacuate citizens.

The Vox leader expressed his concern for Spaniards in Afghanistan, saying: “Our first thought must be for the Spaniards who are still there. We demand from the government repatriation that is already taking too long.”

Abascal added that Afghan refugees should not come to Europe but should go to neighbouring Muslim countries.

“Afghans fleeing Taliban terror must be welcomed in neighbouring Muslim countries. Although, the consensus of progressive politicians will now claim that it is the Europeans who should suffer the consequences of their mistakes and their betrayals,” Abascal said on Twitter.

Abascal also paid tribute to the Spanish soldiers and police officers who lost their lives in Afghanistan, saying: “How can we not remember now, with pain, the soldiers and policemen who lost their lives in that land, and whose sacrifice has been betrayed by supranational bodies, always fearful of offending radical Islamism?”

“Europe, and the West in general, must assume that its way of life can be defeated militarily, demographically, and commercially, unless we start to defend it, instead of degrading it as up to now with the simultaneous imposition of relativism and multiculturalism,” he added.

Abascal’s comments come after French populist National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen stated that the fall of Kabul was comparable to the fall of Saigon in 1975 or that of Iran to the Ayatollah in 1979.

“There is no doubt that this situation will lead to an increased risk of attacks for our countries and the prospect of new waves of immigration,” Le Pen said, going on to criticise the Biden administration.

“The United States under Biden’s administration is demonstrating its inability to defend, and therefore represent the interests of, the free world,” Le Pen said and added: “NATO, which timidly calls for a ‘political solution’ in Afghanistan, is content to pitifully acknowledge its military impotence and therefore its uselessness, which is now fully proven.”

Many, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed concern over a potential new migrant surge as a result of the Afghanistan situation, and one humanitarian worker precited that as many as three million Afghan nationals could try to head for Western Europe.