The Davos-based World Economic Forum (WEF) has predicted that countries will begin tracking people by their heartbeats as wearing masks during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic has made facial surveillance more difficult.

In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, the globalist ‘Great Reset’ group said that the pandemic could see the governments track people based on their heartbeat.

“Facial recognition systems are often stumped by face masks but your heartbeat is just as unique as your face,” the World Economic Forum said.

The WEF went on to say that the American space agency NASA has developed “a system that can ID you from your heartbeat using a laser”.

According to a 2019 article from the MIT Technology Review, the Pentagon has developed a “Jetson prototype” of a machine that can detect the “unique cardiac signature from 200 meters away, even through clothes.”

The NASA-developed ‘Heartbeat ID‘ claims to be a “new biometric technique to verify someone’s identity. It can be used in everything from replacing an individuals PC passwords to access a bank account.”

The Klaus Schwab-run organisation went on to predict that instead of commuting to work, people will gather in communal “neighbourhood hubs” equipped with gyms, bars, and art galleries that would be “no more than a fifteen-minute walk from home”.

“Ghost Kitchens” will supply people with their restaurant fix, delivered to your homes, rather than eating out, the World Economic Forum continued.

“What pandemic-era changes would you like to see become permanent?” the group asked its followers.

This is how our lives could soon look. Take a peak at the future: https://t.co/lOLgPc95VB pic.twitter.com/sR7l66C95C — World Economic Forum (@wef) August 17, 2021

Responding to the WEF, author Laura Dodsworth said: “This is how our lives could look if technocratic ‘utopianists’ (dystopianists) decide what’s best for us. Why would I want to be recognised by my heartbeat? Why would I want my body surveilled by a laser?”

The co-founder of Mozilla Firefox, Brendan Eich added: “Never let a good crisis go to waste. The cheery muzak lulls you into staying within 15-minute walks of your pod and eating the ghost-kitchen prepared bugs. I don’t want to be ID’ed by my heartbeat just to ease the task for Big Brother’s AI flummoxed by the forever-mask it mandated!”

Earlier this month, Breitbart London reported on a separate video produced by the WEF, which predicted that scientists will begin to edit genomes in order to “write a new code for life” and “redesign organisms for beneficial purposes,” citing the mRNA coronavirus vaccines as an example of the innovation.

The video continued by proclaiming that the “age of human robots” is over and that technology will begin replacing what the WEF views as menial labour.

The Davos-based group has been at the forefront of the idea of a “Great Reset”, with its founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, declaring last year that the Chinese virus would give world leaders an opportunity to introduce a “Great Reset of capitalism“.

Shwab argued that the “world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies.”

In a virtual Davos Agenda summit of world leaders in January, French President Macron agreed with the assessments of Mr Shwab, saying that the coronavirus pandemic has shown that capitalism “can no longer work” in its current construction.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka