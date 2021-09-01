Italian police took a 45-year-old African migrant into custody after trying to sexually harass a nine-year-old girl and attacking her uncle with a broken bottle.

The 45-year-old approached the child at a park in Milan and allegedly said to her, “Give me a kiss, give me a kiss,” but did not immediately arouse the suspicion of people nearby.

The man, an illegal immigrant from the Ivory Coast who has been handed downs several deportation orders, then started to become more aggressive with the young girl, Libero Quotidiano reports.

The girl then ran from the migrant male to her mother and uncle, with the latter confronting the African, telling him to leave his niece alone.

The migrant then took a glass beer bottle from a nearby bin and smashed it on the ground, threatening the people around him.

The African then attacked the 30-year-old uncle, slicing his bicep and severing an artery. A woman was able to stop the bleeding with a torn t-shirt until an ambulance arrived, taking the victim to hospital where he was treated.

Carabinieri officers took the migrant into custody, and checks revealed that he had been in Milan for around 20 years, had an extensive criminal record — including crimes against property, violence, and resisting arrest — and had several deportation orders.

According to a 2020 report released by the Italian statistics agency ISTAT, around half of the violent sexual assaults in Italy are committed by foreigners, with those from non-European Union countries making up the largest share of suspects.

Citizens of Morocco and Nigeria made up a large proportion of the non-EU suspects, according to the report.

