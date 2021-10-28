Spanish Populists Accuse Govt of Supporting ‘Demographic Replacement’

A member of the Spanish populist party VOX has accused the leftist Spanish government of increasing its immigration budget in order to demographically replace native Spaniards.

Teresa López, VOX MP for the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, accused the government of wanting to carry out a “population replacement” and a “demographic replacement” after the government increased its immigration budget by 34 per cent to €570 million.

López also noted that the government had reduced its spending on Spaniards working abroad, saying: “Article 42 of the Constitution states that the State will take special care to safeguard the economic and social rights of Spanish workers abroad and will direct its policy towards their return.”

“They bring us budgets that dedicate €510 million more to immigration than to the Spaniards who have been forced to emigrate, which is an insult to our compatriots abroad,” she added.

Addressing Secretary of State for Migration Jesús Javier Perea, López questioned why the government was increasing spending on migration while an estimated 26 per cent of Spaniards were living on the poverty threshold.

Earlier this month, a study revealed that at least six million people in Spain are facing conditions of poverty, a figure that has increased by 50 per cent since 2018.

VOX is planning a conference early next month in Spain’s Canary Islands, now a hotspot of illegal migration into Spain, on the topic of immigration and Islamism in Europe alongside, other conservative parties such as the national conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) and Poland’s governing Law and Justice Party (PiS).

The conference is expected to address illegal immigration, border security, and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

VOX is not the first party to speak of immigration in terms of demographic replacement. French writer and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who is currently a frontrunner in the race, has spoken extensively of the “Great Replacement” — a term coined by French writer Renaud Camus describing mass migration and demographic shifts.

A poll released last week by the French firm Harris Interactive revealed that as many as 67 per cent of French were concerned over the idea of a “great replacement” in France due to mass migration.

