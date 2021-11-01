Heir to the British throne Prince Charles called for a “vast military-style campaign” to combat climate change as he opened the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday.

Prince Charles, Duke of Edinburgh, called on the governments of the world to take a “war-like footing” to solve the supposed climate crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how devastating a global cross-border threat can be, climate change and biodiversity loss are no different. In fact, they pose an even greater existential threat, to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing,” Charles said.

Claiming that “time has quite literally run out”, the British royal said that as many countries in the world are unable to make the necessary investments into so-called green technologies, it will be up to richer nations to marshal “a vast military-style campaign” with “trillions at its disposal” to fight climate change.

He argued that for this vision to work, it cannot be up to countries to create “parallel” solutions, but rather it is necessary to look towards a “global systems-level solution” in order to lead the “radical transforming of our current fossil fuel-based economy to one that is genuinely renewable and sustainable.”

The calls for a globalist solution are nothing new from Prince Charles, who was an early proponent of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. In 2015 the prince argued that the global economy was in need of a “rewiring” in order to prevent a climate catastrophe.

While the Prince called on the people of the world to change their behaviour, this standard did not apparently apply to his own behaviour, as he, alongside many world leaders and diplomats, travelled to the summit in a private jet.

It has been estimated that the emissions produced by globalists jetting into Glasgow will outweigh the entire emissions produced by the people of Scotland in an entire year.

Last week, Prince Charles claimed there was a “dangerously narrow” window to tackle climate change, and on Sunday the prince claimed that COP26 is the “last chance saloon” for leaders to save the world.

Despite the long-held Royal Family convention to refrain from engaging in political matters, members of the family have increasingly become vocal on the issue of climate change.

Though initially scheduled to appear at the conference, Buckingham Palace announced last week that the 95-year-old Queen would not be attending the United Nations meeting in Glasgow as she is currently recovering from an illness.

Echoing the dire rhetoric from Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who is hosting the summit — said on Monday that the world is at “one minute to midnight” in its fight with climate change.

“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change,” the Conservative Party prime minister said, adding: “It’s one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock and we need to act now.”

Mocking the PM, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said on Monday: “Boris Johnson has now fully transitioned from politician to Old Testament prophet. His dire warnings at COP26 now include plagues of locusts.”

