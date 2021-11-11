Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese has restricted the activities of anti-vaccine passport protesters, banning them from historic centres and busy streets.

The Italian government is proposing the new restrictions in an alleged effort to stop possible violence occurring at future protests against the Green Pass, Italy’s Wuhan coronavirus domestic vaccine passport system.

The anti-Green Pass protesters will be banned from the historical centres of Italian cities, a move that was already undertaken by the local government in the city of Trieste which banned protests at the central Piazza Unità d’Italia earlier this month until the end of the year.

Minister Lamorgese has already informed Italian prefects around the country about her decision, Il Giornale reports, and the new measures will come into force next weekend.

“The so-called No Pass demonstrations have been paralysing every Saturday, for weeks, the historic centre of many cities, creating inconvenience to citizens and traders, as well as generating gatherings among the unvaccinated,” Undersecretary of the Interior Carlo Sibilia said.

“To overcome these inconveniences, the Ministry of the Interior has launched and established strict new rules: only sit-ins and outside the historic centres are allowed. Given the rise in infections, the controls on the Green Pass will also be intensified,” Sibilia added.

Trieste mayor Roberto Dipiazza, who was behind the banning of protests in the centre of his city, said that he welcomed the move by the interior minister.

“If it’s really like that I’ll uncork the champagne,” he said and added, “as in the days of the Red Brigades: special laws. Back then, there was a terrorism emergency, today there is a pandemic, but the times are always serious. Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

In the northern autonomous region of South Tyrol, authorities are considering restrictions not just of protesters against the Green Pass, but anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

With one of the lowest vaccination rates in Italy at just around 60 per cent, South Tyrol is reportedly considering copying neighbouring Austria and implementing a lockdown of all residents who are not vaccinated.

On Monday, the Austrian government announced that unvaccinated people would be refused entry to restaurants, hairdressers, and events, also stating that a negative coronavirus test would not be sufficient to enter establishments.

“We have to raise the vaccination rate. We will therefore have to tighten the leash on the unvaccinated,” Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg commented.