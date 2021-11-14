Loud Bangs and Plumes of Smoke as Bomb Squad Called to UK Hospital

Loud bangs have been heard and plumes of smoke seen rising outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, with reports of a car ablaze and a bomb squad at the scene.

A large police and emergency services presence including a helicopter have been reported by local media in Liverpool, along with a military vehicle said to belong to the Royal Logistics Corps.

On-the-ground reporter Alan Weston has said that “Anyone trying to enter the car park of the Women’s Hospital is being turned away” at this time, and the Liverpool Echo has published video footage which shows loud bangs, sirens blaring, and smoke filling the air outside the facility.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11 a.m. today (Sunday 14 November) outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital,” Merseyside Police have confirmed in a terse and detail-light statement.

“A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed,” they continued, adding that “Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation.”

British and Commonwealth war dead were commemorated across the country at 11 a.m. for Remembrance Sunday, but there was no indication that the timing of the incident held any special significance as of the time of publication.

Force helicopter has been circling over the scene outside the Womens’ hospital for the past few minutes. pic.twitter.com/xbwe2sG2pn — Alan Weston (@alanweston) November 14, 2021

This story is developing…

