The “Glorious Dead” of the United Kingdom and British Commonwealth were honoured at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday without the Queen, who is suffering from an injury.

It was expected that the Queen would watch the wreath-laying at the monument to the fallen from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office — the 95-year-old laid a wreath herself until 2017 — during the National Service of Remembrance, despite her having had to pull out of an in-person appearance at the COP26 climate summit recently for health reasons.

Buckingham Palace revealed early this morning that the monarch had “with great regret” had to give up her “firm intention” to attend, however, due to a back sprain, leaving her son and heir Prince Charles, 73, as the most senior royal to attend the service.

Prince Charles lays a wreath on behalf of the Queen at the Cenotaph in London as part of Remembrance Sunday commemorations https://t.co/XuejYXPoaP pic.twitter.com/gvWfdu4qf1 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 14, 2021

The monarch’s no-show at the event, coming so soon after she pulled out of COP26 and a hospital stay in late October, prompted wild speculation about her health, with liberal pundit Piers Morgan, among others, insisting that “There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health” and that the situation is “clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying.”

However, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said that it is “understood that the Queen will not need hospital treatment” for the sprain, quoting a Palace official as saying the monarch is a victim of “incredibly unfortunate timing”.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have given up their public duties as “working royals” to pursue activism and moneymaking ventured in the United States, were also absent from the ceremony, but not for health reasons.

