A 43-year-old man has confessed to stabbing his own young children and throwing them off a 50-foot balcony in western Stockholm, which resulted in the death of one of the children.

The man, a migrant originally from Senegal, confessed that he had attacked his own children, both of which are said to be under the age of ten and then threw them both off a fifth-floor balcony, where they were both found earlier this week on Sunday evening in the area of Hässelby.

Malin Rådström, the lawyer for the man, appeared in court on Wednesday stating that her client admitted to stabbing the children and causing them to fall from the balcony. “He is, of course, very ill about this. He is heartbroken,” Malin Rådström said, Aftonbladet reports.

The court has ruled to keep the man in custody and has ordered a psychological examination of the 43-year-old to determine whether or not he suffers from any mental illness or was suffering from mental illness at the time of the attack on the children.

According to Aftonbladet, the migrant male who confessed to the attack is believed to have stabbed both of his children, a young boy and a young girl, while they were sleeping in their beds. He is then understood to have thrown them both off the 50-foot high balcony, leading to the death of his son, while his daughter remains in critical condition.

Prosecutor Maria Franzén commented on the condition of the young girl saying, “I have no new information to give about how that child is doing. The injuries are serious.”

Franzén also noted that while the mother had also been initially arrested, she was released although she is still under investigation and suspicion.

The prosecutor also spoke to broadcaster SVT saying that the 43-year-old’s confession to the stabbing and throwing of the children from the balcony would impact the investigation but that the investigation would continue.