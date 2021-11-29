The British government has handed out nearly £90,000 in taxpayer’s cash to an open borders NGO that has demanded the destruction of the “whole” immigration system.

The far-left group Migrants Organise, which has called for the abolition of borders and the destruction of the “whole system” following the death of 27 migrants in the English Channel last week, has reportedly been propped up financially by the supposedly Conservative-run UK.

In total the pro-migrant NGO received £89,844 from government agencies since 2018, according to documents obtained by The Dail Mail under a freedom of information request. While most of the money came from central government, they have also received cash from the London Mayor’s office.

The group has repeatedly made radical demands in the past and has even frequently taken part in protests outside government buildings.

“Let’s be clear: this is not a migrant crisis. We’ll say it again: this is not a migrant crisis,” reads one post on the group’s website regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the English Channel.

“No single policy can turn things around, make things better or change things. There is no one ‘safe route’ that can transform this system.”

“This dehumanising project is so far entrenched that there is no going back, unless we tear these decaying roots from their core.” the post continued.

“The whole system, with its origins knee-deep in our colonial past, needs tearing down… Together, through our tears and rage we demand justice,” the pro-migrant concluded.

UK Asylum Claims Surge to 20 Year High Amid Channel Migrant Crisis https://t.co/netMxKLeNO — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 27, 2021

There are also multiple images on the Migrants Organise website showing activists doing the ‘raised fist’ salute frequently used by communists and Antifa.

Responding to the group receiving government money, the chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, John O’Connell said that “taxpayers should not be subsidising campaigners to preach and protest.”

“Some officials seem determined to prop up pressure groups with taxpayers’ cash, despite them campaigning on extremely divisive issues and even blockading public buildings. Ministers must stop paying out to political groups pushing for policy changes,” he said.

Conservative MP Craig Mckinlay described the funding of the group as “madness”, calling it a “policy of providing the poison for one’s own enemy to put into the communal well”.