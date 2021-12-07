Senior doctors in London say Britain faces a time-bomb of up to 300,000 new patients with heart conditions – which they attribute to “post-pandemic stress disorder”.

“I’ve seen a big increase in thrombotic-related vascular conditions in my practice. Far younger patients are being admitted and requiring surgical and medical intervention than prior to the pandemic,” said senior vascular surgeon Tahir Hussain, who works at Northwick Park Hospital, a major National Health Service (NHS) general hospital managed by the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

“I believe many of these cases are a direct result of the increased stress and anxiety levels caused from the effects of PPSD,” he added, abbreviating “post-pandemic stress disorder” in the same way post-traumatic stress disorder is abbreviated.

“We also have evidence that some patients have died at home from conditions such as pulmonary embolism and myocardial infarction. I believe this is related to many people self-isolating at home with no contact with the outside world and dying without getting the help they needed,” he told the Evening Standard. The CDC is holding an “emergency meeting” this week, June 18, to discuss cases of heart inflammation disorders among young people after receiving a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus. https://t.co/gxh8yJitjX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 16, 2021

The London newspaper also spoke to former senior NHS psychological therapist Mark Rayner, who claimed that there may be as many as three million sufferers of coronavirus-induced “post-pandemic stress disorder” in the United Kingdom, and that this could lead to a sharp increase in coronary failures and other heart-related issues.

“PPSD is a very real problem on a massive scale. As well as the condition itself with all its immediate problems, one of the biggest collateral issues is the affect it can have on heart health,” Rayner suggested, noting that it is “widely recognised that reducing stress and mental health problems is crucial to the prevention and recovery of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes” and that,with “post-pandemic stress disorder”, the country may be facing “as many as 300,000 new patients with heart issues.”

“Everyone has heard of PTSD but we really urgently need to get our heads around PPSD, he insisted, adding that “The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns it’s brought have had a massive effect on the mental health of the whole nation.”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery