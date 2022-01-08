Swedish Vaccine Passport Cheaters Could Face Prison

As Sweden expands its Wuhan virus vaccine passport system, at least 23 people have been accused of cheating the passport by using the documents of others and some could even face possible prison time.

Swedish police say they have received 23 complaints so far of people either using fake vaccine certificates or using the certificates of others in order to enter venues where a pass is required.

According to the police, six of the reports are linked to fake documents while 17 involve people using other peoples documents.

Lotta Mauritzson, crime prevention officer at the police national fraud centre, told broadcaster SVT that while the number of reports is low, the actual number of people using fraudulent documents is likely far higher as many do not report incidents to the police.

Those found guilty of using forged vaccine certificates could face either a fine or a maximum of two years in prison if convicted of forgery.

Those caught using another person’s vaccine certification face a fine or a maximum of six months in prison.

Earlier this week, the Swedish government announced that it would be expanding the use of vaccine certificates to restaurants and shops and other venues that could have large numbers of people gathered.

“We have a sharp increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country right now. We also have an increase in patients in inpatient and intensive care. But it is not as high as the spread of infection,” Britta Björkholm, head of a department at the Public Health Agency of Sweden, said at a press conference earlier this week.

Sweden is also considering whether or not to require at least three doses of the coronavirus vaccine for residents to qualify for the vaccine passport due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

“As more and more people receive the third dose, it may also be necessary to change the number of doses required, but this is a matter for the Public Health Agency of Sweden,” the press secretary for the Social Affairs Minister, Lena Hallengren, told newspaper Aftonbladet.

Britta Björkholm also did not rule out requiring a third dose for vaccinated status, saying “it may be that in the future we see that there are three doses that make up the basic vaccination and where you are counted as vaccinated. But we’re not quite there yet.”

Sweden has only recently embraced the idea of vaccine passports and vaccine mandates.

Last week, the personal assistance company Lystra became the first in the country to state it would fire unvaccinated employees.

