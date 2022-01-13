The Herald outlined Djokovic’s legal counsel will seek a fast-tracked hearing by minimising the length of written submissions and verbal evidence. If the case does go to a hearing, the 20-time grand slam winner’s team hope the matter could be heard in court over the weekend.

That will enable it to be finalised by Sunday, allowing him to play a match early next week if he beats the government for a second time.

The case would go back to Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly (who overturned the cancellation the first time) for a hearing, but he then may refer it to the Federal Court.

Sources told the newspaper earlier in the week there is a justice on standby to hear the case.

As Breitbart News reported, Djokovic was detained and had his visa revoked by the Australian Border Force (ABF) after he was initially denied entry for the Australian Open tennis competition.

He was immediately placed in immigration detention.

This followed the rejection of his medical vaccine exemption on the 6th of January 2022.

Djokovic subsequently appealed but must now face court again.

