British Police Force’s LGBT+ Network Unveils Creepy Cow Mascot

The Merseyside Police force’s LGBTQ+ Network has drawn criticism over a post on social media apparently promoting a new cow mascot rather than tackling violent crime in Liverpool.

The LGBT+ Network, which was founded by the Merseyside Police in 2001, stated mission goal includes “promoting inclusion, supporting colleagues, enabling dialogue.”

The police force described the network as comprising of “people from across the organisation. We offer networking opportunities, confidential support and we strive towards an inclusive workplace where we can all be our true selves.”

On Saturday, a social media account for the LGBT+ Network shared an image of a socially distanced and masked “catch up” with members from the Greater Manchester Police Pride Network, Lancashire Police, Cumbria Police’s Equality and Diversity department, the LGBTQ+ Group at the National Crime Agency (NCA), and the organisation for LGBT+ History Month, which is celebrated in February in the UK.

The post, which featured rainbow and transgender flags, also showed police staff donning rainbow ID card lanyards. In the picture, the representatives were inexplicably gathered around what appears to be a cow (or possibly a dog) mascot.

Not able to get together as often as we wish however it doesnt stop our plans for @LGBTHM

Had positive catch up with @GMPPrideNetwork @PoliceEquality and @LancsPolice #LGBTQIA network this week too.. lovely to have @NCA_Embrace with us 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #lgbthm2022 #westandtogether pic.twitter.com/4x5ZBrdZIh — Merseyside Police LGBT+ (@MerpolLGBT) January 22, 2022

In response to the strange post, former London Assembly Member Peter Whittle said: “Despite appearances, this is not a publicity lineup for some new sitcom.”

Reclaim Party deputy leader Martin Daubney said: “Do you remember when coppers filled you full of fear, and automatically commanded default respect? Looking at these LGBT zealots, it feels like a distant memory.”

Former police officer Harry Miller‘s anti-woke censorship group Fair Cop wrote: “The cops of [Merseyside Police LGBTQ+ Network] reveal their latest recruit in the war against people saying naughty things.”

Rather than pledging to tackle violent crime, the Merseyside Police force have released a video in which officers promised to "promote pronoun awareness" and "gender-neutral terms" for yet another LGBT Pride weekend https://t.co/iu3FzjXmCD — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 31, 2021

Merseyside Police have previously come under criticism for their work campaigning. In February of last year, for example, the police force was ridiculed after officers roamed around a car park with a van featuring an electronic billboard that read “Being Offensive is an Offence” during a so-called “hate crime awareness event”.

The police force was later forced to admit that being offensive is not actually an offence under British law.

“A message on an advan and social media this weekend by the Local Policing Team on the Wirral [account] to encourage people to report hate crime although well-intentioned was incorrect and we apologise for any confusion this may have caused,” Superintendent Martin Earl said at the time.

In July of last year, during Liverpool’s LGBT Pride weekend, the force released a video featuring officers promising to “promote pronoun awareness”, “use gender-neutral terms”, and to “increase inclusivity by challenging negativity in all its forms.”

Many have questioned why the police force is spending taxpayer money on such initiatives while Merseyside is plagued by violent attacks.

