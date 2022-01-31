Two Police Officers Shot Dead During Traffic Stop in Germany

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Police officers wait for the departure of Stefan Ernst, who is accused of murdering politician Walter Luebcke, and Walter H. after the first day of the trial at the Oberlandgericht Frankfurt courthouse on June 16, 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany. Ernst, who has a …
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
Breitbart London

BERLIN (AP) – Two police officers were shot dead while on a routine patrol in western Germany early Monday, police said.

The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m., police in Kaiserslautern said in a statement.

The officers – a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man – were able to radio for help but reinforcements were unable to help them when they arrived.

The perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in.

Police called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.