Northern Ireland’s government faces collapse after its agriculture minister ordered officials to stop carrying out Brussels-mandated checks on trade with Great Britain.

Edwin Poots, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland’s devolved executive used his authority to order a halt on all checks from midnight of February 2nd. The move followed what was perceived by Poots and others as a failure by the Boris Johnson administration to make any progress on changing the controversial Northern Ireland protocol with the EU and amid mounting evidence that the bloc is abusing the protocol in order to punish the United Kingdom for Brexit by imposing a “totally disproportionate” customs regime on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson went back on prior promises and agreed Brexit deals with the European Union which saw Northern Ireland turned into a kind of customs and regulatory colony of the bloc, with border checks imposed on trade between the province and the British mainland, in 2019.

This so-called Northern Ireland Protocol has caused simmering anger among British unionists, historically a majority among Northern Ireland’s residents, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which governs the region alongside the Irish nationalist Sinn Féin under a power-sharing agreement. Many believe that the terms of the protocol mean that Brexit effectively never took place in Northern Ireland and that its status as an integral part of the United Kingdom has been eroded.

A welcome move by Edwin. The Protocol is a hindrance to good business and a separation for NI from GB, its biggest trade partner, and should be removed and consigned to the dustbin of history. https://t.co/vlL8FDqcMi — Carla Lockhart MP (@carlalockhart) February 2, 2022

Poots’s move has enraged the European Union, with a spokesman for the unelected European Commission instructing the Johnson administration — which has said that checks on the Northern Irish side are rightly a matter for the regional government — to remember “the responsibility of the UK Government for the respect of the international obligations it has entered into” through the Brexit deals.

It has also caused division within the Northern Irish government itself, angering ministers from Sinn Féin and the left-wing Alliance party, both opposed Brexit, and seemingly not enjoying the support of First Minister Paul Givan of Poots’s own party the DUP, who has confirmed he will resign from office as a result.

Under the terms of the Northern Ireland Executive’s power-sharing arrangements, Deputy First Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin will automatically lose office when he goes, leaving the devolved government facing total collapse.

The Northern Ireland Protocol itself does not appear to be in imminent danger of collapse, however, with bureaucrats having reportedly taken it upon themselves to simply ignore the Agriculture Minister’s order to halt EU-mandated border checks and continue carrying them out regardless.

“The much-lauded Brexit Freedoms Bill will be dismissed as a joke by many in Northern Ireland,” said Sammy Wilson MP, as Boris's deal means “EU custom laws still apply and can be enforced by the European Court of Justice” there and “That is not Brexit.” https://t.co/1s25MPfBMN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 1, 2022

