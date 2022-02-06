Nazir Ahmed, also known as Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, has been jailed for the attempted rape of a young girl, as well as for twice sodomizing a boy under 11 years of age.

Former Labour Peer Lord Ahmed of Rotherham — who was tried under his real name, Nazir Ahmed — has been jailed for sodomizing a young boy under the age of 11, as well as for attempting to rape a young girl.

Ahmed had previously said that the events in question — which occurred when he was a teen — were a “malicious fiction”, but was subsequently convicted of the offences in question earlier this year.

According to a report by the BBC, the former peer of the left-wing Labour Party will now be put behind bars after being sentenced to five years and six months in prison by Mr Justice Lavender on Friday at the Sheffield Crown Court.

Justice Lavender said that the offences committed by Ahmed were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, but noted that the leftist politician was a “child” at the time of the offences.

The judge also emphasised the “profound and lifelong effects” the ex-Labour peer’s crimes had on his young victims when handing down the sentence.

The female victim said of Ahmed: “He is a paedophile who has no personal shame. But in the end, all tyrants fall,” she said.

Two of the Pakistani-born peer’s older brothers — Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65– were also facing the possibility of charges in relation to Ahmed’s male victim but had been deemed fit not to stand trial and therefore will face no punishment.

Subsequent to the former Labour peer’s conviction, calls emerged for Lord Ahmed to have his title stripped from him.

“There is no getting away from the fact that this paedophile is in possession of a peerage and this is absolutely and categorically unacceptable,” said Conservative MP Alexander Stafford, who launched a petition calling for the honour to be taken from the convicted criminal. “He should be stripped of this immediately.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed’s male victim, known only as Mr B, has also reportedly called for Ahmed to be stripped of his peerage.

“That title is bestowed upon people that have got some honour, some dignity, and he’s got none of that,” The Guardian reports Mr B as saying.

“I’m demanding the government take that peerage away from him,” he continued.