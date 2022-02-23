An Irish Senator has slammed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for having ‘violently suppressed’ the country’s Freedom Convoy protests, comparing his actions to the Russian state.

Irish independent Senator Sharon Keogan has denounced the Russia-like actions of Justin Trudeau, who she claims has ‘violently suppressed’ the Freedom Convoy protests taking place in Canada.

Senator Keogan also called on the Irish upper-house to write to Canada’s ambassador to Ireland in order to condemn the “excessive force used by the [Canadian] government”, as well as the state’s “overreach” in punishing its citizens.

Multitudes have been arrested in the country over the protests while police sweep the streets with clubs, rifles, and stun grenades as a result of the Trudeau regime passing emergency powers to crack down on the anti-vaccine mandate Freedom Convoy demonstrations.

“We’ve had calls in this house to address serious human rights abuses occurring in all places over the world — from China in the east, to here in the west,” the Senator began.

“So I find it odd that we’ve heard nothing of what has been a well-publicised, high profile, peaceful protest being violently suppressed and dispersed by armed government forces,” Keogan continued.

The elected official also drew comparisons between what was happening in Canada to the stereotypical actions of other governments seen as authoritarian in eastern Europe.

“Ranks of uniformed and armoured military figures — stripped of their badges and ID tags — converged on protesters,” Keogan claimed. “An officer on horseback trampled over a disabled woman. Around 200 arrests were made, and over 60 vehicles seized by the state,”

“It sounds like something you’d see from Russia, or actions which we’d condemn in Hungary or Poland,” the Senator noted. “But instead, it is happening in the supposedly liberal democracy of Canada, and so no condemnation has been forthcoming.”

Keogan also called out the Trudeau government’s alleged freezing of bank accounts via the use of the Canadian Emergencies Act.

“Not being satisfied with merely dispersing protesters, the state froze the finances associated with certain individuals and companies believed to be involved in the protests,” Keogan said.

“These are people who committed no crime, who have not been convicted lawfully in court, and who the government decided to punish anyway because they might have been connected with a protest which was inconvenient to the government,” the independent Senator continued.

“It was an unprecedented act by the state against its citizens, which should be roundly condemned,” Keogan emphasised.

Keogan is not the first foreign elected official to condemn the actions of Justin Trudeau and his government.

Cristian Terhes, a member of Europe’s parliament for Romania, also roundly lambasted the Canadian Prime Minister, comparing the Liberal Party leader to a communist dictator

“Justin Trudeau and his federal government must be isolated by the democratic international community to show revulsion at his tyrannical actions in Canada against peaceful protesters, who have been trampled under horse hoof as children have been batoned by federal security agents,” Terhes previously told Breitbart London, before saying that the PM was behaving “exactly like a tyrant — like a dictator — like [infamous communist dictator] Ceaușescu in Romania”.

“Such scenes are reminiscent of China, whose government he wants to imitate, not to Western democracies,” Terhes also claimed.