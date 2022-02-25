Zelensky Calls on European Citizens with ‘Combat Experience’ to Help Defend Ukraine

Residents attend an open training organised for civilians by war veterans and volunteers who teach the basic weapons handling and first aid on one of Kiyv's city beaches on February 20, 2022, amid soaring tensions with Russia. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)
GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
Nick Gilbertson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling upon European citizens with combat experience to travel to Ukraine and fight against Russia.

Zelensky’s plea to Europeans came in a speech Friday:

If you have a combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can arrive in our state and protect Europe with us where it is now urgently required.

You have already been blackmailed with gas. Already humiliated. They already want to split and divide you the same way as they are trying to divide Ukraine today.

OBUKHIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 06: Civilians participate in a beginners’ combat and survival training course run by instructors from the Ukraine Territorial Defence units at a school in a Obukhiv on February 06, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Across Ukraine, civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat, medical and survival training. While Ukrainian officials have acknowledged the country has little chance to fend off a full Russian invasion, Russian occupation troops would likely face a deep-rooted, decentralized and prolonged insurgency. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border to Ukraine.

Civilians participate in a beginners’ combat and survival training course run by instructors from the Ukraine Territorial Defence units at a school in a Obukhiv on February 06, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The request comes as Zelensky has provided his civilians and militia fighters with 18,000 submachine guns and ammunition to help in the combat effort after the Ukrainian government broadened the right to bear arms the night before Russian President Vladamir Putin launched a total invasion, Breitbart News reported. Once Russian forces began their assaults on Ukrainian cities, Zelensky announced guns would be given to any citizen willing to combat the Russians.

Volunteers, one holding an AK-47 rifle, protect a main road leading into Kyiv on February 25, 2022. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

In his address Friday, Zelensky called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the start of a war against Europe:

This is not just Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, this is the beginning of the war against Europe. Against the unity of Europe. Against elementary human rights in Europe. Against all coexistence rules on the continent. Against the fact that European states refuse to divide, yes, to divide the borders by force.

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 19: Civilians take part in a military training course conducted by a Christian Territorial Defence Unit on February 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Across Ukraine thousands of civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat and survival training as the fear of a Russian invasion continues to escalate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Munich to meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and other lawmakers at the 2022 Munich Security Conference despite warnings from U.S. officials not to leave the country, the trip comes after U.S. President Joe Biden warned Friday that he believes Russian forces intend to attack Ukraine "in the coming week" or sooner. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Civilians take part in a military training course conducted by a Christian Territorial Defence Unit on February 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

He highlighted that his country has been subject to “rocket bombing” for two consecutive days and likened the Russian airstrikes and tank columns to World War II attacks.

“I’m confident you see it – all of you, entire Europe. But we do not see in full what you are going to do. How are you going to protect yourself when you help us so slowly in Ukraine?” Zelensky asked of his fellow European leaders. He also called on “ordinary” citizens in Europe and around the world to take to their cities’ streets and demand peace for both Ukraine and Europe.

“When bombs fall in Kyiv, this happens in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it’s the death of all Europeans,” he said. “Require more protection for Europe, more protection for Ukraine – as part of a democratic world.”

He also urged citizens to call upon their governments to provide financial and military assistance to his country. 

Zelensky noted his gratitude to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for imposing sanctions against Russia, especially against prominent Russian banks and enterprises, and the country’s access to Western technology.

At the end of his speech, the Ukrainian president called on Putin to meet him at the negotiating table and told his armed forces to “stand firmly,” noting they are all Ukraine has.

