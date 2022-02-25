Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling upon European citizens with combat experience to travel to Ukraine and fight against Russia.

Zelensky’s plea to Europeans came in a speech Friday:

If you have a combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can arrive in our state and protect Europe with us where it is now urgently required. You have already been blackmailed with gas. Already humiliated. They already want to split and divide you the same way as they are trying to divide Ukraine today.

The request comes as Zelensky has provided his civilians and militia fighters with 18,000 submachine guns and ammunition to help in the combat effort after the Ukrainian government broadened the right to bear arms the night before Russian President Vladamir Putin launched a total invasion, Breitbart News reported. Once Russian forces began their assaults on Ukrainian cities, Zelensky announced guns would be given to any citizen willing to combat the Russians.

In his address Friday, Zelensky called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the start of a war against Europe:

This is not just Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, this is the beginning of the war against Europe. Against the unity of Europe. Against elementary human rights in Europe. Against all coexistence rules on the continent. Against the fact that European states refuse to divide, yes, to divide the borders by force.

He highlighted that his country has been subject to “rocket bombing” for two consecutive days and likened the Russian airstrikes and tank columns to World War II attacks.

“I’m confident you see it – all of you, entire Europe. But we do not see in full what you are going to do. How are you going to protect yourself when you help us so slowly in Ukraine?” Zelensky asked of his fellow European leaders. He also called on “ordinary” citizens in Europe and around the world to take to their cities’ streets and demand peace for both Ukraine and Europe.

“When bombs fall in Kyiv, this happens in Europe, not only in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it’s the death of all Europeans,” he said. “Require more protection for Europe, more protection for Ukraine – as part of a democratic world.”

He also urged citizens to call upon their governments to provide financial and military assistance to his country.

Zelensky noted his gratitude to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for imposing sanctions against Russia, especially against prominent Russian banks and enterprises, and the country’s access to Western technology.

At the end of his speech, the Ukrainian president called on Putin to meet him at the negotiating table and told his armed forces to “stand firmly,” noting they are all Ukraine has.