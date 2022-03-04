Labour’s newly elected MP for Birmingham Erdington won the Thursday special election despite the last-minute revelations of what appear to be extreme racial views by a British broadcasting network.

Paulette Hamilton was elected as an MP in Britain’s second city, Birmingham, on Thursday, in a low-turnout vote with a majority of just 3,266. The by-election was triggered after the former Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in January from heart failure, aged 73.

The victory — although perhaps inevitable, given the seat’s long term Labour history, being represented by reds since the second world war — comes despite revealed footage highlighted late in the campaign of what appear to be extreme views in the last decade.

Unearthed by new UK broadcast network GB News, the 2015 footage comes from a panel event called “The Ballot or the Bullet: Does Your Vote Count?”. The discussion was chaired by the controversial professor of ‘black studies’ Kehinde Andrews, on behalf of the Organisation of Black Unity.

The event, which was recorded and is still available online to watch was dedicated to radical Islamic black nationalist Malcolm X’s 1964 “ballot or bullet” speech which was played throughout the session to help provide context for what the term meant. In his speech, Malcolm X used what would certainly be today regarded as charged and provocative language.

Hamilton — who has been a Labour councillor for Birmingham city council since 2004 — arrived 28 minutes into the session, but after joining the panel she claimed that she had been “isolated” in her life and branded as a “big mouth” as well as “ignorant” because she “stood up for the rights of black people”.

Speaking on the topic of the “ballot or bullet”, while Hamilton ultimately came out against violence, it appeared to be more a view based on practicality, rather than ideological opposition to using the cited “bullet” to gain advantage. She said that although she believes in the vote, she was “not sure that we will get what we really deserve in this country using the vote. But I don’t know if we are a strong enough group to get what we want to get if we have an uprising”.

“I think we will be quashed in such a way we could lose a generation of our young people. So I am very torn. I went away and I watched the Malcolm X film and listened to a lot of what he’s said to make sure I was ready”, she continued.

During the event, the now-MP mentioned she had sat in on a hearing of a mentally unwell “young black man” who she described as “absolutely gorgeous”, but the system was “pumping him up with drugs”, which she alleged was part of a wider conspiracy in British society to destroy black men, as she believes “if you want to destroy a race of people, you destroy their men”.

Hamilton asserted that black men are “overrepresented”, in the criminal justice system, mental health system and in unemployment numbers.

“They’re not represented at all, hardly, in business. There’s just nowhere to be found where they can build a family structure – why is that?”, she continued, further asserting her belief in an anti-black conspiracy in Britain.

The MP for Birmingham Erdington also endorsed a school entryism strategy similar to one detected among Islamic jihadists in Birmingham in 2014. When the plan was uncovered by authorities, it was revealed a radical Muslim group had planned to remove senior teachers in Birmingham schools by spreading false allegations about them and replace them with Islamists.

Speaking of other minorities redirecting state apparatus to suit them Hamilton said: “We had trojan horse in the council. Our Muslim brothers and sisters for many many years put things out there saying that they had made a plan about how they were going to try to not integrate but ensure that their teachings and what have you got into the system”.

“What then happened was many of the schools, inner-city schools in Birmingham, certain schools, the Muslim families they filled the schools, they then ensured that they took over the governorships, as they took over the governorships they made sure that the heads of those schools were people that they wanted to represent their cause”, she continued.

“What they then did with doing all of this, it made sure that their religious views and their beliefs were taken through the education system, it was also then taken into politics, we have large numbers of Muslim councillors, we’ve got two MPs”, Hamilton said pointing out the political success at the time of the Islamic community in Birmingham.

Hamilton highlighted how she views the black community as not being “on the map”, and that they “live here and many of us will die here and many of us are not liberated even in our minds – we’re in the African way of thinking”.

The MP then called for a replication or a similar movement for the black community to recreate the Islamic education trojan horse strategy, initially saying that “I believe we have to take over some of the structures that are there already”, and that “I know that we want something of our own but sometimes you have to infiltrate other systems to get change”.

Hamilton went on to suggest that she needed support from the black community as she claimed at the time that “a small group of other people” tried to vote against her selection as a council candidate, after being reminded by another panellist that there was a camera filming, Hamilton apologised and said she would ensure to be “politically correct”.

She then revealed that the people she had alluded to were Sikh and had attempted to replace her as a candidate with an “English woman” — after a Sikh failed to be selected — which she claimed was because they believed it would “be easier to get rid of” the English lady than her to replace with a Sikh candidate.

The Labour Party refused to condemn Hamilton, or distance themselves from her radical views, instead saying before this week’s special election: “Paulette Hamilton is arguing for better representation for the black community in public life and as she is campaigning to become Birmingham’s first black MP she has a point”.