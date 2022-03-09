J.K. Rowling has again taken on the trans-lobby by suggesting Labour have rebranded International Women’s Day as “We Who Must Not Be Named Day” on Tuesday.

The Harry Potter author and one-time hero of the British left called out Britain’s socialist Labour Party after Anneliese Dodds, Labour’s Chair and Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, went on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Women’s Hour’ and was repeatedly flubbed defining what a woman actually is. Despite struggling answer to the question, that until quite recently would have been an extremely easy one to answer, Dodds nevertheless used the appearance as a chance to praise Labour’s efforts in standing up for women’s rights.

“Well, I have to say that there are different definitions legally around what a woman actually is. I mean you look at the definition within the Equality Act and I think it just says someone who is adult and female but doesn’t say how you define either of those things. I mean obviously, that’s when you’ve got the biological definition, legal definition, all kinds of things”, Dodds said.

When pushed for Labour’s exact definition Dodds continued — but sounding increasingly strained as she spoke — telling the audience: “I think it does depend what the context is surely. You know, there are people who have decided that they have to make that transition…because they live as a woman they want to be defined as a woman, that’s what the gender recognition act, again a Labour process brought in to place”.

When asked whether she believes “trans women are women” by host Emma Barnett, Dodds was reluctant to provide a clear answer.

Despite the confusion of Dodds on national radio, Labour has otherwise cemented their support behind the trans lobby with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer insisting in September 2021 that “it is not right” to say only women have a cervix.

This morning you told the British public you literally can't define what a woman is. What's the plan, lift up random objects until you find one that rattles? https://t.co/QoBPt5HpKf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

Dodds’ performance was picked up by Rowling who initially tweeted: “Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone”.

Rowling then posted a picture of Joanna Cherry – the SNP MP who rebelled against her party to vote against allowing people to self-identify their gender without medical input – with the caption “this is what a woman who owns a dictionary and a backbone looks like”.

Shortly followed by, “apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day”, a reference to the Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort.

Dodds later tweeted a claim that “Labour will lift women up, not hold them back” – to which Rowling replied “This morning you told the British public you literally can’t define what a woman is. What’s the plan, lift up random objects until you find one that rattles?”.

Yes, sweetheart. I'm staying right here on this hill, defending the right of women and girls to talk about themselves, their bodies and their lives in any way they damn well please. You worry about your legacy, I'll worry about mine 😉 https://t.co/wLekwpMQEe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

Rowling is an outspoken critic of the radical transgender movement and previously drew the attention of trans activists after standing up for Maya Forstater on Twitter in December 2019, a British tax expert who was fired after tweeting that “men cannot change into women”.

The world-famous author has also previously tweeted other newly controversial statements such as: “People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”.

Rowling’s bravery has not however gone without punishment, as there have been several efforts to cancel the author, including two British schools removing her name from one of their houses, and two U.S. quidditch leagues – the fictional sport from Harry Potter – pledging to change their name in protest of Rowling’s stance on trans issues.