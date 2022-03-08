Justin Trudeau Wears Mask for Labour Leader but Not for 95-Year-Old Queen

Justin Trudeau has faced criticism after he was photographed on Monday wearing a mask for Labour’s leader Keir Starmer and other political dignitaries but opted not to wear one while meeting 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, 50, decided to wear a mask when meeting the head of Britain’s socialist Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, 59, despite both gentlemen not being classified as an at-risk group in regards to developing severe coronavirus symptoms upon contracting the virus.

Starmer – who heads up Britain’s official opposition against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and is currently calling for Johnson’s resignation – announced on Twitter the leftist duo had a “productive conversation about our mutual solidarity with the Ukrainian people and our unshakeable commitment to NATO”.

Trudeau also masked-up when he met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Trudeau did not however feel it necessary to wear a covering when visiting Britain’s 95-year-old head of state Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at her residence at Windsor Castle, who is classified as being at higher risk of dying from coronavirus as a result of her age.

The Queen who is normally neutral when it comes to politics greeted Trudeau – in her first in-person meeting since she caught coronavirus in February – wearing a dress with a blue pattern and a backdrop of blue and yellow flowers in a vase, suggesting an inclination of support for the Ukrainian people.

Trudeau’s mask hypocrisy was noticed and drew widespread criticism from several political pundits online.

Film producer Sir Marco Robinson had a cutting response to Trudeau’s mask double standards saying, “Trudeau the dictator. No mask with the Queen. Mask with Keir Starmer. Who’s more in danger? & I don’t believe Trudeau quarantined. Woken up yet? Nonsense”.

Veteran media personality Piers Morgan also weighed in saying, “why on earth would ⁦Justin Trudeau wear a mask to meet ⁦Keir Starmer but not the Queen? Preposterous”.

Conservative Councillor Joe Porter added to the criticism calling out Trudeau’s mask behaviour: “Like most people I’m genuinely confused about why Justin Trudeau wore no mask when he met The Queen, who is 95 years old, but wears one here with Keir Starmer. Seems a bit ridiculous”.

Trudeau’s mask hypocrisy comes just over two weeks after he made world headlines when he used Canada’s police to violently break up the Freedom Convoy trucker protests in Ottawa.

While removing and arresting over 100 protesters, Canadian police were seen trampling protestors with horses, using pepper spray and stun grenades, beating them with batons as well as seizing and towing their vehicles.

Alongside protesting vaccine mandates, the Canadian truckers were also protesting the mask mandates that had been imposed on the Canadian people.

Canada has different mask requirements per province, with the state of Ontario – where Trudeau is based – still having mandatory masking in place for its residents.