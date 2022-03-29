Ontario member of the provincial parliament Randy Hillier surrendered to Ottawa police Monday and is facing nine criminal charges relating to his involvement in the Freedom Convoy protests last month.

Hillier, who serves as an independent member of the provincial parliament (MPP) in Ontario, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, obstructing someone aiding a peace officer as well as several counts of counselling an uncommitted indictable offence and counts of mischief.

According to Hillier, he was contacted by Ottawa police on Sunday and told to surrender himself on Monday, which he proceeded to do on Monday morning, broadcaster CBC reports.

Hillier told media that he had not assaulted any officers saying, “So unless handshakes or warm embraces are now considered assault, I have no idea.”

Journalist Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun newspaper published a statement from Hillier on Twitter in which Hillier commented on the ongoing situation saying, “I look forward to the opportunity to defend myself against these charges.”

“Questioning and challenging public policy is the role and responsibility of any elected representative,” he said and added, “non-violent civil disobedience has been a globally accepted means of expressing grievance against governments, until 2022 in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada.”

Hillier was criticised during the Freedom Convoy protests by some on social media after he was accused of calling for supporters of the Freedom Convoy to tie up emergency services phone lines in Ottawa, with some demanding his arrest at the time.

Ottawa lawyer James Bowie was among those calling for Hillier’s arrest last month, noting he had been involved with Freedom Convoy organisers like Tamara Lich, who was arrested after Prime Minister Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history to end the three-week-long protests against Wuhan coronavirus restrictions and mandates.

Tamara Lich, who was initially denied bail by Justice Julie Bourgeois — a former candidate for the Liberal Party which Justin Trudeau now leads — also faces a number of criminal charges relating to her involvement in the protests, along with other organisers.

Last week, Canadian courts increased the number of charges against Lich and others, while Lich and her lawyer Diane Magas have failed an appeal regarding Lich’s bail conditions, which include restrictions on her use of social media, which they argue violates her rights to free expression.

Hillier is not the first politician to be arrested during the reign of Prime Minister Trudeau in recent years.

Last year, former Conservative cabinet minister and current leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, an ally of Hillier, was arrested in Manitoba by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after being accused of violating Wuhan coronavirus restrictions.

