Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008, a court has heard.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who was elected to represent Wakefield in 2019, is currently on trial after being charged with molesting a 15-year-old boy. The Tory MP has denied the charges levied against him in the “strongest terms“.

On Wednesday, the court heard that during a 2008 birthday party in Staffordshire, Khan had asked an 18-year-old if he was a “true Scotsman” before lifting his kilt and later allegedly sexually assaulted the teen’s 15-year-old brother.

The prosecutor in the case, Sean Larkin QC, told the court per The Telegraph: “Khan then lifted up the kilt with both hands and lunged at him so that he thought he was going to grab him,” explaining that the teenager “felt very different” about Khan’s actions compared to other experience of people trying to lift his kilt.”

Jurors heard that Khan was invited to the party by a friend of a friend and was told that he could stay over by the family, who placed him in the same room as the 18-year-old and his 15-year-old brother.

The court was told that the 15-year-old heard Khan’s “breathing was getting quite heavy” as he sexually assaulted him.

“When [the complainant] went to bed, Mr Khan stood by that top bunk, reached in and touched his legs, reaching for, or actually touching, his groin. We suggest either way it was sexual assault. He pushed him away but he kept going, and when it would not stop he fled,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged victim — who remains anonymous per British law — was said to have been “distraught” and reported the incident to police, telling officers that Khan had told him to “show me some porn” and said that he was a “good-looking boy”.

At the time, the boy did not want to take the allegations further, however, once Mr Khan began to campaign for the House of Commons, he rose the complaint with the police again.

Before being elected to Parliament, Khan served as a special assistant for political affairs at the United Nations in Somalia.

In response to the trial, the Conservative Party suspended the whip from Khan, thereby preventing him from sitting in Parliament as a Tory, but he has not been officially expelled from the party.

The trial continues.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka