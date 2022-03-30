The leftist leader of the UK labour party was left stumped after being asked whether or not women can have penises.

A question on whether or not women could have penises left the leader of Britain’s leftist Labour Party, Keir Starmer, stumped during a radio interview on Monday.

Starmer has already come under significant fire from certain self-described feminists over his stance on transgender issues, with famous novelist JK Rowling previously hitting out at the Labour leader after he insisted that “trans women are women”.

Things have since taken a turn for the bizarre, with the leftist politician being left stuttering after being asked if a woman can have a penis during an interview with LBC.

'So a woman can have a penis?' Nick Ferrari puts Sir Keir Starmer on the spot amid a row over trans athletes.#CallKeir | @Keir_Starmer | @NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/jj7fEWzFIZ — LBC (@LBC) March 28, 2022

“So a woman can have a penis?” radio presenter Nick Ferrari asked the Labour leader on Monday morning.

The question did not receive a definitive answer from the Starmer, with the politician instead stuttering before saying that it was very difficult to have a reasonable conversation on the matter.

“Ah, Nick– I’m not–” Starmer began. “I-I don’t think we can conduct this debate with– you know…”

Ferrari then intervened to ask whether he had offended the elected MP for Holborn and St Pancras, to which the official responded definitively that the interviewer had not.

“No no no it’s just– ” he responded. “No no no, I just– I don’t– I don’t think that um, discussing this issue in this way helps anyone in the long run.”

"When you open up a newspaper and you see the words used… about sexual offenders who have suddenly decided they're women, and the word[s] 'her penis' comes up… I see something like that [and] I just think, well, I'm right and everyone else is wrong" https://t.co/4jlRiR0egG — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 26, 2022

While Starmer has been a frequent target of questions on trans issues in the past, he is far from the only political figure struggling to define what exactly a woman is and whether or not one could have a penis in recent weeks.

Chancellor for the Exchequer and Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak — like Starmer — also found himself stuttering when he was asked to define exactly what a woman is during an interview last week.

“I thought the Prime Minister answered this brilliantly in Prime Minister’s Questions time… I fully agree with him,” Sunak said, seemingly trying to get around the question.

However, this method of escape soon failed the Chancellor, who ended up being caught in a tight spot when asked to clarify what exactly the PM’s position was.

“I can’t remember it,” the Conservative Party political told the interviewer, reiterating that he “thought [Johnson] put it very well.”

Meanwhile, the current Democratic pick for the US Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, last week told the American Senate that she was unable to define the term “woman”, as she was not qualified to do so.

“Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t,” the candidate for the Supreme court said in response to a question on the issue. “Not in this context, I’m not a biologist.”