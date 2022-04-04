The UK Home Office has outright refused to deport a former torturer for the Taliban over fears his ex-comrades would torture him should he return home.

A former torturer for the Islamist Taliban has been granted leave to remain in the UK, despite the man’s bloody past.

This is reportedly over fears that, should the man be deported back home to Afghanistan, he would end up being tortured himself by members of his former organisation who are now in control of his country.

According to an exposé by The Sun, the man has at this point appealed for Asylum in the UK three times, failing twice in 2006 and 2010.

However, his latest attempt has proven to be more fruitful, with the UK’s Home Office reportedly saying that there was “no question” in the man returning to Afghanistan after he claimed he was previously tortured by members of the Taliban.

As a result, the Home Office said that deporting him would likely be in breach of his human rights since the man “would face a real risk” of being tortured again upon his return home.

UK Asylum Claims Surge to 20 Year High Amid Channel Migrant Crisis https://t.co/netMxKLeNO — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 27, 2021

This is not the first time that the United Kingdom has accepted a former torturer as an asylum seeker.

Phillip Machemedze — a former henchman of brutal Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe — had been involved in what was described as “savage acts of extreme violence” during his time working for the African strongmen before appealing for sanctuary in the UK.

However, despite his cruel past, Machemedze was granted permission to stay in the UK due to there being a risk that he could himself be tortured should he return home.

Meanwhile, others from Zimbabwe received no such luck, with a former white police officer from the country — Guy Taylor — being refused asylum in 2011.

This was despite Taylor’s claims that he feared for his own safety in the country, having then found himself on the wrong end of political upheaval.

However, while his application to remain in the country was refused in 2011, Taylor may have had better luck avoiding deportation had he applied for asylum in 2022, with the number of people being deported in the UK having plummeted over the last decade.

For example, from June 2011 to June 2012, “forced returns” of foreign nationals in the UK, including deportations, hovered around 13,000.

This figure dropped to around 2,000 between June 2020 and June 2021.

This is despite the number of people applying for asylum in the UK surging in recent years, hitting a 20-year high in 2021 as a partial result of the ongoing migrant boat crisis, which has seen foreign migrants illegally cross the English Channel in droves.