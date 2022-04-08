Dozens of people have reportedly died after a missile strike hit a train station in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kramatorsk, where civilians were said to be evacuating the region. (Warning: graphic imagery.)

Though both Ukraine and Russia have agreed that a missile hit the train station, the two sides blamed each other for the attack.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that the missile in question used the Iskander missile system.

“Russian Nazis hit the Kramatorsk railway station, using an . Police and rescuers are working on the spot. There are dozens of killed and injured people,” Ukraine’s Donetsk Regional Military Administrator Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote according to Ukrinform.

Kyrylenko claimed that thousands of people were at the railway station during the time of the missile attack amid the civilian evacuation of the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) – a Russia-backed separatist entity that Moscow has recognized as a sovereign state – said: “A missile strike was delivered on the railway station in Kramatorsk where the evacuation of civilians is underway. The Tochka-U missile fragments fell in close proximity to the railway station.”

According to the TASS Russian state news agency, the DRP territorial defence headquarters claimed that the Tochka-U tactical missile they say was used in the railway strike is not operational their territory or the other separatist region of Luhansk, but it is used by the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine’s state-owned railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, claims that over 30 people were killed in the blast and over 100 were injured.

They described the incident as a “targeted attack on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and residents of the city of Kramatorsk.”

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING:

Despite Russia denying involvement, the attack has already seen international condemnation of Moscow, including from the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, “strongly condemned” Russia for the attack, describing the strike “as another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause human suffering”.

The United Kingdom’s foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said that she was “appalled” by the train station attack and that “targeting of civilians is a war crime”.

“We will hold Russia and Putin to account,” Truss added.

