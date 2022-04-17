The encroachment of LGBT ideology into British institutions has seen police officers and even the House of Lords instructed to refrain from using gendered language in order to be more “inclusive”.

Police in Britain are now being told to use “gender-neutral” was of addressing others instead of using the traditional “sir” or “ma’am” so that they ensure people feel “safe”.

A training document obtained by The Mail on Sunday entitled ‘How To Be LGBT+ Friendly’ states: “When greeting others avoid: ladies, gentlemen, ma’am, sir, girls, guys,” so as to not make “assumptions about a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity,” and instead use terms such as “you”, “everyone”, and “all”.

The paper reported that during training exercises some officers were tasked with trying to describe their partners without using “gendered terminology such as husband, wife, he or she.”

The LGBT+ support network has reportedly placed officers within 43 local forces across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. In the Hertfordshire Constabulary, some 26 officers have so far undergone LGBT training courses.

The chairman of Herts Police LGBT+ Network, Inspector Steve Alison said: “Our newly trained officers will now be out in their communities. This work is so important; nobody should be made to feel unsafe because of their sexuality or gender identity.”

“The LGBT+ community has faced huge discrimination. It is our job to help those in need. Encouraging small actions by our LGBT+ liaison officers, such as using gender-inclusive language, can go a long way in helping to gain the LGBT+ community’s trust,” Hertfordshire Constabulary added in a statement.

The move has drawn some blowback, however, with former police officer turned free speech advocate, Harry Miller of Fair Cop, said that the efforts are “totally irrelevant to catching criminals.”

Police forces in Britain have long been criticised for falling in line with woke directives, including using valuable man hours to police offensive speech on the internet, with over 120,000 non-crime hate incidents being recorded by officers since 2015.

Rather than pledging to tackle violent crime, the Merseyside Police force have released a video in which officers promised to "promote pronoun awareness" and "gender-neutral terms" for yet another LGBT Pride weekend https://t.co/iu3FzjXmCD — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 31, 2021

The woke push has also extended into the Parliament, which has previously seen MPs called on to attend unconscious bias training sessions.

Now, the House of Lords has produced a speech code manual for the upper house to abide by, dubbed the “Inclusive Language Guide”.

The document, which was obtained by The Mail on Sunday through a freedom of information request, called for the scrapping of phrases such as “ladies and gentlemen” in favour of alternatives, such as “one and all”, “colleagues”, or merely “folks”.

“The language you use impacts others around you, if the words and phrases you use are offensive this may exclude certain groups of people based on assumptions; cause distress or embarrassment; reinforce derogatory labels or stereotypes and belittle certain groups of people,” the manual explained.

House of Lords staff have also been instructed to not use supposedly “offensive” including “manpower” or “man-made” and that “average person” should be used instead of “common man”.

Pointing out the irony of the move from the House of Lords, which itself has a gendered title, historian Andrew Roberts questioned: “Why isn’t it renaming itself the House of Lords, Ladies and Self-identifying Transsexual Peers?”

“It’s sad and somewhat pathetic that such ultra-wokery should have extended to the House of Lords, which ought to have remained above such ludicrous faddism,” Roberts added.

A House of Lords spokesman defended the language policing, saying: “Parliament strives to be an inclusive workplace where people are valued for the skills and experience they bring. Part of this is providing guidance and information to staff and line managers on inclusivity on an advisory basis.”

