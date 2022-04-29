A Member of Parliament accused of watching pornography inside the Westminster Parliament Commons’ chamber has been named, ending days of speculation on the matter after claims emerged earlier this week.

Neil Parish, who represents the rural Tiverton and Honiton constituency and is himself a farmer, has been kicked out of the Conservative party after being named as the Member of Parliament accused of watching pornography during a House of Commons debate.

Parish has, in the parlance of Parliament, had the ‘whip suspended’, meaning he has been temporarily suspended from the governing Conservative’s parliamentary grouping. Depending on the outcome of an investigation he could be re-instated at a later date, decide to continue sitting as an independent member of parliament, or resign his seat. In some circumstances, the Parliamentary standards commissioner could expel Parish from Parliament, or his constituents could trigger a recall petition.

A spokesman for the Government’s chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris — the office responsible for discipline among party members in Parliament — said, per a report from The Daily Telegraph: “Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons. Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Earlier this week, it was reported two female Members of Parliament had reported a man for watching pornography in the Commons debating chamber. Opposition parties have called on Parish to resign since his name was revealed and have accused the government of attempting to cover up his identity. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the act was “obviously unacceptable” earlier this week.