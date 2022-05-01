WATCH: Leftists Stage Annual Paris May Day Riots In Macron’s France

Paris
JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images
Jack Montgomery

Left-wing activists embarked on their now-annual May Day (Labour Day) riots in Paris, France, on Sunday, with the day’s violence tinged with anti-Emmanuel Macron sentiment in the wake of his recent re-election.

The annual protest, which featured placards reading ‘Macron, Get Out’ and banners emblazoned with the faces of Communist mass murderers including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong, once again included a violent element, with activists lighting fires, throwing missiles at police, and smashing up street-facing businesses.

Some firemen attempting to put out blazes were tackled by rioters trying to stop them, while some rioters were hit with police tear gas.

As of the time of publication, reports say eight law enforcement officers have been injured and 45 rioters arrested — although this figure could change as the day unfolds.

“The thugs come to disrupt the May Day demonstrations, particularly in Paris, by committing unacceptable violence,” commented Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior.

“I follow this carefully. Full support for the mobilised police and gendarmes, guarantors of the freedom to demonstrate and public order,” he added.

Police officers charge towards protesters during in the annual May Day (Labour Day) marking the international day of the worker, in Paris, on May 1, 2022. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Paris

Members of the Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML) stand next to a banner with the historical portraits of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Lenin, Stalin, and Mao as they take part in the annual May Day (Labour Day) marking the international day of the workers on Place de la Republique in Paris on May 1, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Protesters throw projectiles during clashes with police on the Place Leon Blum on the sidelines of the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally, marking International Workers’ Day, in Paris on May 1, 2022. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

 

A protester reacts on the ground as a police officer stands over him during clashes on the sidelines of the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally, marking International Workers’ Day, in Paris on May 1, 2022. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

 

A picture shows burning pallets in the street during clashes between protesters and police on the sidelines of the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally, marking International Workers’ Day, in Paris on May 1, 2022. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Far-left political leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who placed third in the first round of the recent French presidential elections with over a fifth of the vote, blamed the police for the violence.

“The parasitic violence of May 1st makes the march of the [trades] unions invisible and serves as propaganda for our worst adversaries,” he said.

“Fed up. The prefect of police knew. Unable to guarantee the right to demonstrate in peace,” he complained.

