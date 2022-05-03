British politicians, including leftist London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the government’s trade representative, have waded into the abortion debate in the United States to condemn a reported leaked draft Supreme Court decision to return the decision to the state level.

On Monday evening, POLITICO published a document purporting to show that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, in which the court legalised abortion throughout the entirety of the country without a single vote being cast by the public.

The ruling, which has been long-questioned on legal grounds, as it relied dubiously on the right to privacy in the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, has been a key target for Republican lawmakers for decades.

However, overturning Roe was seemingly an impossible feat until the election of former President Donald Trump and his subsequent three Supreme Court nominations, which solidified an apparent pro-life majority on the court, despite Chief Justice John Roberts lurch to the left after being appointed by Republican George W. Bush.

The leaked document allegedly showing the Court’s intention to overturn Roe has not only sparked protests and panic from the left in the United States, but has also drawn the ire of politicians on the left and right in Britain.

The far-left Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan commented: “London stands with women across the United States today. Roe v. Wade enshrined women’s fundamental rights over their own bodies and access to healthcare. That cannot and must not be undone.”

The statement from Mr Khan was condemned by the youth pro-life activist group Abortion Resistance, which has launched a campaign to fight the “culture of death” in Britain.

“Women do not need abortion. Women need better support systems to be put in place by the government and need weak, misogynistic men like Khan to stop telling them that feminism is based on their ability to kill children,” Abortion Resistance’s director of communications, Alexandra Di Falco told Breitbart London.

“As optimistic as we are about the progress being made in the U.S., the comments of our Mayor of London are a stark reminder of the fact that we in the UK have a long fight for right to life of the unborn ahead of us. Let it be known that Sadiq Khan does not speak for the whole of London,” Di Falco added.

Despite being the International Trade Secretary for the supposedly Conservative government in Britain, Anne-Marie Trevelyan also condemned the reports of the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, saying that she is “certainly a woman who believes in choice for women”.

Trevelyan, who is currently attempting to craft a post-Brexit trade deal with the pro-abortion administration of Joe Biden, refused to say if the British government would press the issue through diplomatic channels. However, she told Sky News that Roe v. Wade was a part of “our history,” saying that it set the “standard for the rest of the world and allowed women to be empowered”.

The Conservative MP said that if true, the returning of abortion as a states rights issue would be a cause of “concern” and “anxiety” for women, predicting that there will be “very strong campaigning from citizens across the U.S.” against the ruling.

The Conservative party, which, in theory, is supposed to be more aligned with the Republican Party in the United States, has not only refused to restrict abortions like their American counterparts but indeed have sought to increase access to abortion in the UK.

In March, a “temporary” lockdown measure to provide women with pregnancy ending drugs at home was codified into permanent law under the Tory government, meaning that women merely have to make a phone call to the National Health Service to abort their baby. The government has admitted that since it was put into place in 2020, over 150,000 women have aborted their children at home.

