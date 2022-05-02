Watch Live: Outside SCOTUS as Nation Learns of Alleged Draft Ruling Overturning Roe v. Wade

Ethan Letkeman

A crowd is growing outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, as news spreads of an alleged draft ruling released by Politico that shows the court overturning Roe v. Wade.

