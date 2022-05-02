Watch Live: Outside SCOTUS as Nation Learns of Alleged Draft Ruling Overturning Roe v. Wade

A crowd is growing outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, as news spreads of an alleged draft ruling released by Politico that shows the court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by POLITICO. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes. https://t.co/nl3JFLx9xg — POLITICO (@politico) May 3, 2022

Small disputes breaking out as some of the of those gathered are urging people to “get loud,” while others sit vigil-like. In this video, a pro-life protestors also comes. “You lost, babykiller!” he yells. pic.twitter.com/07YuNXFCzA — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 3, 2022

Crowd is steadily starting to grow outside the Supreme Court. Several women I’ve interviewed have been wiping away tears. “I’m shocked,” one told me. “We really did feel like this was a bit untouchable.” pic.twitter.com/zEJwOquh1v — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 3, 2022

Crowd of protesters is growing quickly, and pushing toward the barricade that the handful of guards put up earlier tonight. Chants of “fascist scum have got to go,” interspersed with the names of the conservative justices pic.twitter.com/2OHtE2pLuy — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) May 3, 2022

The “LGBTs against abortion” and “atheists for life” counterprotest has arrived pic.twitter.com/PPDhjE90E9 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) May 3, 2022

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.