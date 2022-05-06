A human rights watchdog is set to confirm that employers can limit some jobs to women only after a rape crisis centre in the UK appointed a transgender head.

Britain’s Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has already recently found itself in the centre of inter-feminist conflict over issues to do with transgenderism after recently advising that single-sex spaces — such as toilets and changing rooms — could be legally enforced in Britain.

Now, according to a report by The Times, the watchdog looks set to confirm the positions of transgenderism-sceptical feminists that some employment opportunities can be limited to women only.

This advice has reportedly been prompted after the appointment of former leftist politician Mridul Wadhwa — who is reportedly described as “transgender” — to the head of a woman’s rape crisis centre.

While The Times describes as a so-called “trans-woman”, the ex-member of the leftist Scottish National Party reportedly does not possess a gender recognition certificate denoting that they are not a man.

The publication also notes that feminist campaigners have complained that there is an issue of rape crisis centres across the UK hiring “transgender” people without such certificates denoting a legal gender change.

“The legitimate aim is to provide a male-free organisation to victims of male violence to facilitate psychological healing from trauma,” said Dr Nicola Williams of the campaign group Fair Play for Women, who wrote to the EHRC to get the rules clarified.

“Experts in trauma-informed care would argue that this particular legitimate aim cannot be delivered by someone born male who has simply changed their legal sex status to female,” she continued.

This request for legal clarification from the human rights watchdog is only the most recent development in what is now a months-long political conflict over the place of transgenderism adherents in rape crisis centres, with the so-called “trans-woman” at the centre of the controversy previously pledging to challenge the bigotry of raped women, should they hold views counter to that of the former leftist politician’s orthodoxy.

“Sexual violence happens to bigoted people as well,” The Times reports the activist as saying. ” But these spaces are also for you.”

“But if you bring unacceptable beliefs that are discriminatory in nature, we will begin to work with you on your journey of recovery from trauma,” the rape crisis centre head continued. “But please also expect to be challenged on your prejudices,”

“To me, therapy is political, and it isn’t always seen as that,” the activist went on to say, while also expressing a desire to “reframe” the trauma of victims.

