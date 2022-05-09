European Union Mulls Ukraine Membership, Will Issue Opinion in June

People wave Ukrainian and European flags during an Europe Day Ceremony in support of Ukraine hosted by the Representation of the European Commission near the Berlaymont Building, headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels on May 9, 2022. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

BRUSSELS – The European Commission will aim to deliver a first opinion in June on Ukraine´s bid to become a member of the European Union.

The 27 EU nations have been fully united in backing Ukraine´s resistance to Russia´s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow since the start of the war in February. But leaders are divided on how fast Brussels could move to accept Ukraine as a member.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a message on Twitter that she discussed Monday with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy “EU support and Ukraine´s European pathway. Looking forward to receiving the answers to the EU membership questionnaire.”

For now, Ukraine has an “Association Agreement” with the EU, which includes a far-reaching free trade pact and helps to modernize Ukraine´s economy.

The Ukrainian fast-track bid could take years, with unanimity among current members required to include a new member.

