European Union Mulls Ukraine Membership, Will Issue Opinion in June

BRUSSELS – The European Commission will aim to deliver a first opinion in June on Ukraine´s bid to become a member of the European Union.

The 27 EU nations have been fully united in backing Ukraine´s resistance to Russia´s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow since the start of the war in February. But leaders are divided on how fast Brussels could move to accept Ukraine as a member.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a message on Twitter that she discussed Monday with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy “EU support and Ukraine´s European pathway. Looking forward to receiving the answers to the EU membership questionnaire.”

For now, Ukraine has an “Association Agreement” with the EU, which includes a far-reaching free trade pact and helps to modernize Ukraine´s economy.

The Ukrainian fast-track bid could take years, with unanimity among current members required to include a new member.