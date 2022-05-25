Climate, climate, climate. Billionaire globalist George Soros on Tuesday warned that mantra should be the world’s focus not Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because “climate change is on the verge of becoming irreversible.”

All of which is why Vladimir Putin must be defeated so the focus can return to the future of our planet lest we will all be dragged into a third world war, he said.

Speaking at a private, invitation-only dinner in Davos, Switzerland, Soros lamented Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is delivering a host of unintended consequences as other issues that concern humanity, such as pandemics, climate change, and avoiding nuclear war, have had to take a back seat.

“That’s why I say our civilization may not survive,” he added, CNBC reports.

George Soros says the United States, and other transatlantic nations, must “do whatever is in their power” to back Ukraine against Russia in the ongoing conflict overseas. https://t.co/ULyyqDs3Bi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 28, 2022