A doctor has been struck off the medical register after it was found that he had proscribed puberty blockers to a nine-year-old after a ten-minute skype session.

Dr. Michael Webberley has had his name scrubbed from the medical register after it was found that his treatment of 24 patients constituted a “catalogue of failings”.

One of these patients was a nine-year-old who supposedly wanted to be a boy, with Webberley proscribing the child puberty blockers after a Skype consultation that lasted only ten minutes.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Webberley ran the extremely controversial “GenderGP” online clinic, which used legal loopholes to get EU doctors to proscribe British children with sex-change drugs, with seven of the 24 patients reviewed by a tribunal being related to the service.

A consultant gastroenterologist, the tribunal found that Webberley has acted “outside the limits of his expertise” in his actions, lacking the necessary qualifications in general practice, transgender medicine or paediatrics.

The decision to strike Webberley off the register came in the light of the “absence of any expression of regret and/or remorse, insight and/or remediation” from the man, with the tribunal ruling him “liable in the future to put patients at risk, bring the medical profession into disrepute, breach fundamental tenets of the profession and act dishonestly”.

Meanwhile, Webberley’s wife who ran the clinic alongside him, Dr Helen Webberley, has meanwhile received an interim suspension amid another ongoing tribunal, having been previously fined for running an unlicensed transgender clinic from her home.

Foreign Doctors Caught Prescribing Sex Change Drugs to UK Children Online: Investigation https://t.co/pC6PSZfpYr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 28, 2021

Through the abuse of legal loopholes, the GenderGP service was able to prescribe puberty blockers to children in post-Brexit Britain by using doctors working from within the EU, despite a ban being in place at the time preventing local doctors from prescribing under-16s such a drug.

What’s more, in an investigation into the service conducted by The Telegraph, it was found that children could be able to obtain such prescriptions after just two skype sessions, and with no parental consent.

After the publication confronted the service about its practices, GenderGP reportedly defended its actions while also confirming that it had proscribed sex-change hormones to children as young as 12, and puberty blockers to children as young as ten.

“GenderGP operates according to a gender-affirming model of care,” The Telegraph was reportedly told. “Transgender patients of all ages who come to our service can be assured of receiving belief, support and compassionate access to medical care.”

The service proceeded to denounce the British publication’s investigation from its website, saying that the organisation would continue “do everything that we can to ensure that those people who need care have access to it”.

“GenderGP is an international organisation which operates 100% legally and we are committed to improving trans-healthcare at a fundamental level throughout the world,” it claimed back in 2021, before Michael Webberley had his licence to practice revoked.

“The scandal is not that GenderGP is providing care but that national healthcare providers are withholding care,” the org also claimed. “We will never give up.”

