Migrant Is First Person Convicted over Easter Qur’an Riots in Sweden

A migrant man who attempted to throw a large stone at a Swedish police officer has become the first person convicted following the multi-day riots over Easter across Sweden in reaction to the burning of copies of the Islamic Qur’an.

The 34-year-old foreigner was sentenced to just six months in prison for rioting and attempting to seriously assault a Swedish police officer in the Stockholm no-go suburb of Rinkeby on Good Friday.

He was also said to have handed out stones and rocks for rioters to throw at police and police vehicles.

The Solna District Court ruled that it was beyond a reasonable doubt the man was participating in the rioting, but that there was not sufficient proof that the man had either organised or led the violence, broadcaster SVT reports.

The man is believed to be a citizen of Tajikistan and was allegedly both subject to a deportation order and wanted by police prior to his arrest for his participation in the riots.

Muslim riots broke out across multiple cities in Sweden over Easter as Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan and his group Stram Kurs (Hard Line) conducted a series of demonstrations in which they burned copies of the Qur’an, with some riots breaking out before the activists even had a chance to hold their demonstrations.

Over a hundred police officers were injured as a result of the violence, largely due to locals throwing rocks and stones at them. The officers suffered various injuries including bone fractures and even brain damage.

“Without the protective equipment, I would have been seriously injured or even dead,” one police officer who policed the riots said last month. Another stated he felt the rioters wanted to kill officers.

Swedish National Police Chief Anders Thornberg blamed much of the violence on criminal gangs, saying: “These are not ordinary counter-protesters, we have strong suspicions that those who attack police and emergency services are connected to criminal gangs.”

While some have called for a ban on anti-Islam protests and political demonstrations that cause offence following the riots, police granted Paludan and his supporters the right to hold more demonstrations earlier this month.

